A new parking app allows users to continue paying for parking without having to rush back to the meters in between classes.

Parkmobile sends out an alert before the meter expires and allows users to swipe in order to add more time. It will also remind users where they parked.

In the last two weeks, the University of Wyoming and West Virginia University have launched the app. In Las Vegas, the app can be used for event parking on the Strip and for sports events on campus.