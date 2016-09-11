New UNLV radio show features live, local talent

UNLV’s own radio station, 91.5 The Source, debuted a show featuring live performances by local artists earlier this month.

The show’s name is yet to be determined, but Jake Wagner, a CSN journalism student, believes that the name will come naturally in a timely manner.

As a former musician, the idea came to Wagner after he saw potential in the local music scene that he explains as “cliquey.”

“The goal was to bring the scene together,” Wagner said. “To find that common interest where promoting can happen with bands that may not have had those connections.”

The show is set to feature artists on the first day of each month for the rest of the semester.

The Lique, a jazz-based hip-hop group who was voted best band in Las Vegas in the Las Vegas Weekly magazine, was the first band featured on Sep. 1.

With the show broadcasting on campus, Wagner believes that’ll give artists more exposure and potential new fans.

“I want to bring listeners to something they don’t typically listen to,” Wagner said.

The show’s goal is to welcome all talent and all genres, as long as it’s local.

“The local scene is building momentum towards something. What that something is, I don’t know,” Wagner said.

He hopes it’s something new and good.

“You have out of state bands realizing this (momentum) and moving out here to catch some of it,” Wagner said.

Wagner is referring to Indigo Kidd, a band that recently moved to Vegas from Washington.

“They weren’t getting shows out there so they moved to Vegas to get involved in this scene.”

Along with Indigo Kidd, a diverse lineup including soul artist Shabrelle, indie-band Blast Flashes and hip-hop group Chop 808 are scheduled to perform on the station this semester.

After working in the music scene, Wagner worked as a tour manager— eventually becoming a music coordinator for the Life is Beautiful music festival.

“I tried to integrate the local (music) scene into the lineup,” Wagner said about the Las Vegas-based festival.

Wagner is utilizing his past experiences with festivals by organizing an on-campus concert that will feature local bands on Nov. 16. The festival will take place in the Alumni Amphitheatre in front of the Student Union.

Among the bands playing the festival are indie-rockers Rusty Maples and Hidden Levels.

“I just want people to see that Vegas is building a culture in terms of music,” Wagner said. “There’s talent here that spreads across all genres.”