NextGen makes their presence known on campus

By Ariel T. Rodriguez | September 11th, 2016

NextGen Climate Nevada, an organization concerned about climate change and the 2016 presidential elections, visited the UNLV campus at least four times in the past two weeks.

The organization sets events in which volunteers give away doughnuts, pizza and coffee while informing people about where candidates stand on environmental policy and registering them to vote.

NextGen Climate Nevada will be on campus again on Sept. 12, Sept. 14 and Oct. 25. They plan on hosting a silent disco and a voter registration drive on Sept. 27.

