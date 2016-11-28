NLV women’s basketball wins 4th consecutive game of the season

UNLV Women’s Basketball kicked off the first round of the Lady Rebel Round-Up tournament against Tennessee State University. The Rebels beat the TSU Tigers 69-48 at Cox Pavilion on Nov. 26.

This is the second year in a row that the Lady Rebels started their season off at 4-0.

UNLV started the first quarter with incredible defense as they ended it with an 11-point lead. Over the next two quarters, both teams played a tight game, each squad earning 10 points in the second quarter and 18 in the third.

In the fourth quarter, the Rebels added 24 more points to the scoreboard, holding off the Tigers.

Junior guard Dakota Gonzalez led with a season high of 18 points for the Lady Rebels. Junior guard Brooke Johnson hit 15 points in the game, while sophomore Paris Strawther and junior Nikki Wheatley both contributed 12 points.

Center sophomore Katie Powell finished the game with 10 rebounds and seven points. This was Powell’s first game as a starter. The Lady Rebels dominated the boards with a 46-28 margin and held a 30-18 edge on points against Tennessee State. UNLV shot 43.6 percent for the game and 33 percent at the three-point range.

“We had great defensive intensity, especially from Nikki [Wheatley], and that really sparked our team,” head coach Kathy Olivier said to the media. “It’s nice to have so many options on offense though, and I liked our balance today while we were able to get good minutes from our bench.”

The team was able to hit the shots and play together to stop their opponents from coming back.

The Lady Rebels look to continue their phenomenal season in the first game of a back-to-back series as they face Brigham Young University on Dec. 2, and the Idaho Vandals on Dec. 3, in Wailuku, Hawaii.