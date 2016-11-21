It’s No Fun Working The Holidays

There are a handful of days throughout the year that I feel particularly obligated to take off of work. Days of tradition and gathering that make me yearn to be with my family. The gathering part is essential — I want to be around the people that matter to me. I guess it makes sense that employers would choose these days to bring as many employees as possible to work; I suppose gathering is important to them, too.

I get that, though. Business is at an all-time high on a few of these days and there’s a good chance that some of the employees will call off work anyway, so it’s better to be safe than sorry.

The trouble I’m facing is that my schedule fluctuates from week to week and lately, the boss hasn’t given me much work. This week I was scheduled for one day. You can guess which one.

Not only was my one scheduled shift on Thanksgiving this week, but I was assigned an evening shift. This means I likely won’t get to fill up on holiday ham and I definitely won’t get to spend time with my family. My mom always makes fantastic sweet yams and a killer green bean casserole, and this year our family is having honey-roasted ham instead of turkey, and I was excited when I found out about it.

If I’m lucky, I’ll get some ham.

I work at the Rio, a hotel and casino just across from the Strip. I have worked at the Rio for my three most recent jobs, and before that I worked at Chuck E. Cheese’s. For the last four years of my life, I have had to work for the holidays.

It’s my work ethic. I take pride in it. People see me as dependable, but apparently, I’m only dependable enough for my bosses to schedule me once during a holiday week.

I get that lots of people work on the holidays. My own dad hasn’t had a holiday off in over a decade. Not even Easter.

But seriously? I get just one night this week and it’s that night. Not to mention the fact that I’ll likely have to fill in for someone on Black Friday, since my coworkers will be visiting relatives for the weekend.

Making money is good. All the same, I wonder how much I’m supposed to appreciate my Thanksgiving shift since it’s the only one I’ve been graced with.

I know I can’t blame my boss because technically, a computer system determines the schedule, with some minor input, but it’s frustrating all the same. I can’t turn down this shift because it’s my only scheduled income source for the week. I have car payments and medication to pay for. I just enrolled for the spring semester and I’m not even sure if I’ll be able to pay for all of my classes and the books they require. That’s why these work hours are so precious to me.

On a day when I’m supposed to be giving thanks, I will be pushing a cart full of liquor from bar to bar, trying not to annoy the bartenders or get in their way. While my family watches the football game, I will be squeezing past screaming, cheering fans at work. I won’t be there for the pies. I’ll be tapping kegs and trying to make tips. As my grandparents relax in the den, I’ll be running around like a headless chicken praying that none of the bartenders feel neglected.

All I can do is hope that the traditional Thanksgiving dinner/lunch is ready early enough for me to stuff my garbage hole before I waddle off to work.