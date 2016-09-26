Not as Shitty as Expected

For the past month, anyone who hasn’t been living under a rock has been talking about the upcoming Life is Beautiful event that happened this weekend. Excitement at the promise of spending three days with good food, good music, and good people permeated the air.

On a more local level, Las Vegas residents were geared up for another reason entirely. A smaller but well-received festival, contrarily called Life is Shit, was set to take place during the same weekend as its larger, corporate counterpart.

For all intents and purposes, Life is Beautiful is a great way to promote and bring money to Las Vegas. The vibrant, in-your-face commercialism and block party vibe draws attention to and emphasizes the city’s reputation as a party city and promises all attendees a good time.

However, the cost of admission and the amount of tourists that travel just to attend the festival is exclusionary to Las Vegas natives. The combination of increasing expansion, availability of online tickets, and the persnickety way in which bands are chosen to perform, this carnival-esque music festival has become yet another attraction on an already stacked list of tourist experiences one can have in this city and yet another way Las Vegas residents are bounced out from their own events.

In response to the alienating effect of Life is Beautiful, Las Vegas residents created an alternative festival. Hosted at The Dive on Maryland and Flamingo, Life is Shit is an annual, single day festival that provides a variety of music acts, vendors, food trucks, a charity raffle and a do-it-yourself table. Bad Moon Booking, a business described as being a game changer in the Las Vegas music scene, promotes the event.

All that was asked for admission was a $5 donation to Girls Rock Vegas, an organization geared towards encouraging girls to perform music. The philanthropy was refreshing. Every donation earned you a ticket for a raffle where you can win interesting prizes, all of which were donated as well.

Despite it not being as big or flashy as Life as Beautiful, my overall experience at Life is Shit was a positive one. I was half-expecting to have a crappy time.

However, there were a few things that bothered me.

The music was very hit-or-miss, especially if rock music isn’t your cup of tea. The lineup consisted of fifteen different bands and each of them had a set of roughly 40 minutes.

A couple of the bands were enjoyable. Indigo Kidd was by far my favorite band that performed with their catchy choruses and refreshing sense of nostalgia. Listening to them felt like digging out old cds and listening to my old favorite songs. Their sound sent me back in time in the best ways. A close second was Go Bold, whose lyrics were both moving and artistic with just the right amount of truth. He was likeable on and off stage and I enjoyed watching him interact with the audience.

There were a few other bands that were comparable to a plastic cover that goes over furniture: pretentious, annoying, and feeling unsatisfied.

The worst of the performers sounded like a cat being choked to death underwater and left me feeling mildly violated. I had to step outside after the first couple of notes. I could feel my eardrums detaching and for a few brief moments, I wondered if I was bleeding.

Food was a source of contention as well. There were only two food trucks present at the event and neither had a wide variety of food available. The lack of options made it difficult for those who have special diets to partake.

Space was an issue as more and more people started drifting in and out as the night wore on. By 8:30 p.m., the place was almost full and moving from place to place was difficult, despite the open layout of the bar.

The heat of strange bodies and the overwhelming stench of alcohol was inescapable unless you walked outside and even then, it seemed to follow you. Like I said before, it was a good time. Was it the best festival I had ever attended? No, but it wasn’t as shitty as it could have been.