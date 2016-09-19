Oil Company Ready To Pollute Native Land

It is a partly cloudy afternoon in Sioux County, North Dakota. The overcast is slowly engulfing the sky during this humid day. Though the weather is cooling, the tensions on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation continue to heat up.

Here, in this region of the country that holds a 47 percent poverty rate, stands a small girl, foremost amongst a large crowd. She holds ground with a look of defiance and perhaps even a bit of fear on her slightly blemished face. “WATER IS LIFE” is painted across the matching signs she and her mother hold.

As the men behind them assemble in their traditional turquoise wear, she stares down a group of blank-faced guards ready to release their barking attack dogs onto the peaceful crowd.

This is not a scene from an 1800s Native American land grab, but a confrontation going on right now.

Last month the US Army Corps of Engineers gave the greenlight to the Dakota Access Pipeline, a 1,172 mile-long oil pipeline that runs from North Dakota into Illinois. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has been protesting the construction, the approval of which was given entirely without their consideration or knowledge.

The pipeline is set to run through their sacred land, wrecking burial sites and potentially polluting the tribe’s only source of water.

Everything is stacked against the protestors’ efforts to protect their land. As usual, the government has willfully turned a blind eye to powerful corporate interests destroying human life. The US Chamber of Commerce labeled the Native Americans “anti-energy protesters,” while they were being arrested for blocking machinery.

Fox News continues to publish hit-pieces on them, journalist Amy Goodman was arrested for her coverage, and in a violent turn of events a private security company hired by Dakota Access, LLC attacked the natives with dogs and pepper spray for daring to defend their home.

To those who cannot believe such a blatant injustice is occurring, corporations crushing the poor while the government looks on or even gives their blessing has been a long-standing American practice.

The same fossil fuel industry behind this grotesque breach has been lobbying for climate change denial for decades, has committed atrocious human rights violations in other countries to increase profits, and has benefited greatly from war.

The fossil fuel industry is a colossal beast, and its power is reflected in the silence of our politicians. Though President Obama has put a temporary stop to the pipeline’s construction, he would never even have toyed with the idea had it not been for the brave citizens and journalists who have fought to publicize the issue.

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have yet to address the protests and continue to feign ignorance. It seems clear that Clinton is too busy courting the votes of neocons and defending fracking to care, while billionaire Donald Trump, who believes climate change is a lie fabricated by the Chinese, does not really give a damn about the rights of people of color.

Despite the Obama administration’s temporary ban, the CEO of Dakota Access, LLC vows to finish the project. These sociopathic tycoons are used to having their way, and the company is likely banking on getting the pipeline done after the elections are over.

Activists have made a good dent in the operation, but it is not enough to bring it to a complete end. We must stand up to corporate interests and the fossil fuel industry and let them know, loud and clear, that the lives of indigenous people and our planet are not for sale, and that they are not allowed to keep bringing ruin upon the innocent for a quick dollar.

Join the fight, please take a moment to sign these petitions to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline from being finished:

https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/stop-construction-dakota-access-pipeline-which-endangers-water-supply-native-american-reservations

https://www.change.org/p/jo-ellen-darcy-stop-the-dakota-access-pipeline

Let us stand in solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

