In a funhouse of imagination, colorful sculptures hung from strings. Rooms were filled with balloons, paint, melted metal and wooden silhouettes of nude subjects. In one room, a masked creature waited to silently torment and tease its onlookers.

Once every year, UNLV invites people of all ages to an event called Open Studios, held at the Graduate Art Studios (GRS) building across the street from campus on Maryland Parkway. At the event last Friday, MFA students showcased their artistic workspaces, revealing their unique processes and art pieces they recently crafted.

There were interactive and observable pieces, sculptures and oil paintings from varied avenues of artistry.

The studio building featured numerous rooms, each one given to an MFA candidate for the semester. Each artist had a unique style with which they engaged the attendees. This year, 10 MFA Studio Arts candidates had the opportunity to experiment and showcase their talents to the public.

Jennifer Henry was one of these artists. Henry manages a shop at Emergency Arts on Fremont Street and has frequently held a booth at First Friday. She is a first year MFA student and owns a vintage clothing store called Flockflockflock.

Henry’s display involved her entire workspace, which was completely decorated in shades of green for Open Studios. Everything from the walls, the countless balloons that littered the floor and the bed in the center was green. A woman in a teal bathrobe, the main subject of the scene, was sleeping on the bed.

Every 15 minutes, an old-fashioned alarm clock would ring, prompting the subject to lift her shimmering jade blindfold, get up, turn off the alarm and go back to sleep. Every time she woke up the scene was a little different. Henry summarized her piece by describing it as the representation of “habitually living out a routine,” and posed the question of whether or not people could find the drive to break out of their own rituals.

Where one room held a sleeping subject and cascading colors, another held beautiful oil paintings along its walls. These paintings—which largely featured obfuscated women and sliced open pomegranates—owed their creation to Nanda Sharifpour.

Until recently, she only painted, but Sharifpour says that she began working with photography and art installations. In the center of her room, a table held a massive collection of oil tubes and paint brushes, all organized by color in perfect rows.

While several people thought the table was another art installation, Sharifpour said that it was actually where she kept her tools. She organized them to keep track of what she has, and to demonstrate how she manages her work space.

One student sculpted art based on the dissertation he’s been compiling. Large, gumdrop-shaped sculptures were set up throughout the room, each one a different, bright color. Thaddeus Celia-Zoellner, the artist of this display, explained that these figures are the “physical encodings of language.”

Some of these figures, each roughly the size of a football, were clustered together and suspended from the ceiling. In this form, they looked like molecules. Where each piece of encoding was the smallest brick of language, a cluster was a complete word.

The idea, Thaddeus said, was that language is not universal. He built a code with these gumdrop-shaped pieces and formed words with that code in a way that made sense to him. The idea was that even though these stringed formations were clearly words, onlookers often interpreted the words differently based on their experiences, whereas Thaddeus knew what the words meant when he created them.

“When we are communicating, we expect perfect empathy,” he said. “In reality we don’t have it. If I said, ‘Go pick up that apple,’ I assume that you know what an apple is and what I mean. The truth is that you and I have completely different experiences that shape what an apple is to us. To you, it may be something big and red, but somewhere else in the world it’s this tiny, green bitter fruit.”

One room didn’t have the artist’s name displayed. The space was illuminated only by the lights from the corridor outside, and at the back of the room slumped a robed, bulky figure. Its face was made from what looked like a palm tree husk, and dead fronds poked out from every opening in its cloak.

It sat behind a short desk made of yellow, mottled material and slanted severely to face the viewer. When a viewer would enter the room nothing happened. When one would sit in the chair that faced the creature, however, it would shake and sit up before ritualistically pouring a bowl of melted beeswax over the desk. Then, looking up, it would stare at the viewer past its long, curved beak with its large, pitch black eyes and say nothing.

This was the most remarkable piece of the Open Studios event because it was the most mysterious. When the viewer would sit in the chair, they would witness the ritual and then be unsure of what to do next.

There was an actor inside the creature’s costume, but whoever it was would not give direct answers. It appeared to follow rules that primarily involved the light that showed from its forehead. If one attempted to interact with the creature long enough, they might have noticed that the light blinked off and back on at certain intervals—likely to create signals for “yes” and “no” responses.

Since it was interactive and mysterious, this piece was fascinating to many onlookers who wanted to learn the unspoken rules of this strange piece. As an art piece, it also held great appeal, since the costume design was creepy, well-done and elaborate.

Open Studios was a success for the university’s fine arts department. Halfway through the night, the studio building was packed, and many artists were able to receive good feedback and build decent business networks.

“This is a great way to experiment and do something new,” Henry said of the event. “It’s a window into how we’re working and how we’re all working together.”