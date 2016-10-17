Organization unable to register students to vote on campus

While millennials represent nearly one third of the U.S. electorate, community organizations are continuing to register students to vote on UNLV campus and throughout the city. However, on Sept. 27, also known as National Voter Registration Day, UNLV revoked a local organization’s permission to host a voter registration event.

According to NextGen Climate Nevada, UNLV revoked permission for pre-approved events after determining all voter registrations are unapproved political activity. The organization was told by the presidential debate committee that no partisan activities or partisan activities would occur on campus two weeks prior to the final debate that will be held on campus, which included holding an event for students to register to vote.

“Voter registration is non-partisan and so is NextGen Climate, so this notion of getting students engaged in the political process is somehow partisan, is wrong,” said Agnette Magnus, a community organizer and UNLV political science alumna.

According to Tony Allen, director of media relations for UNLV, the university has guidelines that were developed to ensure the university’s neutrality toward candidates of all political parties at all times and particularly during election years. Part of these guidelines ensures that UNLV will not sponsor or support individual political candidates, ballot initiatives or questions.

NextGen continued with their event at the free speech zone, hosting a concert by the local band The Lique, a press conference with community partners and a silent disco, all while registering students to vote on National Voter Registration Day. Despite the organization’s decision to continue with their event plans, the frustration and disappointment with the university still stood.

According to a press release by NextGen, the university’s decision to cancel their events, as well as events held by other organizations on campus, “goes against every principle of civic engagement a higher education institution should hold.”

“I’m not sure what they’re referring to, as many individuals and groups are active on our campus each day registering students to vote, particularly in the publicly available outdoor areas near the Library and CBC, and outside the Student Union,” said Tony Allen of UNLV Media Relations.

“On voter registration day we should be registering young people, that’s our focus this December, millennials,” Magnus said. “That’s what’s going to make the difference this election and as a millennial I believe that we need to focus on that and not make it harder for them to register to vote but give them every opportunity to engage in the process and not excluding them.”