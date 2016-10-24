Parliamentary Procedure Displeasure

I cannot wait for election season to be over.

Don’t get me wrong, I am actively involved in United States politics. I remain up-to-date in the decisions that will likely decide the future of the coming generations. I know of the issues facing our country and I am aware of the various solutions offered, some of which are better than others. I exercise my right to vote. As a soon-to-be professional in the criminal justice field, I have to remain informed and educated about the benefits and consequences of any and all decisions made in the White House.

That doesn’t mean I have to like it.

Every four years, we watch devils smile with crooked teeth as they preach angels’ promises on loop, a broken record of dishonesty and dissatisfaction, while we search for escape routes out of the country to avoid the inevitable frenzy of negativity that will appear.

On a personal level, I hate politics, especially around election season. I hate hearing candidates focus on badmouthing their opponents, attempting to one-up the other on a personal level that has little business being on a political platform.

Instead of respectfully disagreeing and talking about policy and solutions to ongoing issues in our country, like LBGTQA2+ rights, the lenient penalties on sexual predators, global warming, the ever-expanding list of endangered species, and so on, they fling abuse in the hopes of sullying their opponent’s image.

As if they were pristine to begin with.

Watching grown adults bicker like children doesn’t do much to inspire hope for my future or the futures of those who will come after me.

Mudslinging does nothing but create dirty hands.

Social media becomes even more nightmarish, watching as people turn into the worst versions of themselves in the comments sections. Mindlessly scrolling through the haze of fear-mongering, antagonistic memes and hateful wishes feels a lot like injecting a needle full of cyanide straight to your veins and pretending to be okay.

A person can’t even log in to wish their friend a happy birthday without unleashing the floodgates of unwanted opinions upon their psyche. Perhaps, it wouldn’t be so bad if some of these opinions were informed and not just the effortless vulgarity of those who are so blinded by bias and prejudice that they can’t see past their eyelashes.

The struggle to overcome the reptilian response of emotion and kneejerk indignation to criticism is real.

I digress.

There are not enough silly cat videos on the internet to make up for the repercussions of the negativity forced upon my pages.

Needless violence appears where there was previously none at the mention of a less than favorable candidate. Relationships disintegrate. Someone who was once considered a beloved family member, friend or colleague is suddenly reduced to being nothing more than an enemy.

If you don’t believe me, then you haven’t watched as two best friends of over 9 years get into a fist fight at 2:30am in a Denny’s parking lot over who the better candidate was like I have. Four years later and there is still tension when they’re in the same room together, all because they didn’t like who the other was voting for.

Politics has devolved to nothing more than a coalition of war and theatrics. We have our actors all dressed to perfection, hair combed and war paint streaked across their cheeks. We have our stage set, microphones on, lions ready to go. All we have to do is decide whose performance is more believable.

Unless one of them kills the other first.

I’m beyond done with it.