PBS hosts roundtable discussion regarding marijuana legalization

PBS held roundtable discussion regarding Nevada Marijuana Legalization Initiative on Sept. 30.

The recording of the discussion was open to the press and aired on television that same day at 7:30 p.m. on Vegas PBS.

The initiative, also known as Question Two on the Nov. 8 ballot, would legalize the use and consumption, as well as cultivation of marijuana in Nevada if voted on.

The roundtable was hosted by Mitch Fox and it featured Joe Brezny, Nevada Cannabis Industry Association; Chris Giunchigliani, Clark County Commissioner District E; Todd Raybuck, Executive Lieutenant at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Pat Hickey, Nevadans for Responsible Drug Policy as guests.