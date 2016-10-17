Peer mentoring empowers students for success

In the fall of 2015, I received an email that turned out to be a saving grace. Earlier that same day, I had found out that my graduation date had been delayed by another semester. I was upset and confused, having thought I was on track to graduate the following semester. I was floating with no direction, wondering what my next move was going to be.

The email was sent by a professor at the Greenspun College of Urban Affairs, looking for first-generation criminal justice students to participate in a revived and remodeled peer-mentoring program appropriately named Trailblazers.

Taking this as a sign of good things to come, I responded and signed up for the two-semester program.

In Spring 2016, I was blown away by the power of peer mentoring.

Peer mentoring is exactly what the name implies. It is a meeting between two students, one student having knowledge of the campus and training to help appropriately deal with issues the other student may have. While there is a degree of professionalism, in the sense that confidentiality and consent forms are signed and there is no meeting up for drinks later in the evening, there is a certain connection shared that is absent when meeting with a teacher, an adviser or other faculty member.

Programs that implement peer mentorship offer assistance, resources and guidance to less informed students about how to deal with the major life change that comes with going to college. First and foremost, mentors are there to provide support. Chances are the problems a mentee is having are problems mentors have already had in their college careers. If, for whatever reason, the problems are beyond the mentor’s paygrade, they can connect the mentee with a resource that can aid them.

Numerous research studies have demonstrated that peer mentoring programs improve students’ lives both during and after their university careers.

According to “Peer Mentoring Freshman: Implications for Satisfaction, Commitment, and Retention to Graduation,” a research study done by Rudolph Sanches, Talya Bauer and Matthew Paronto, peer mentoring programs, even short-term ones, provide significant positive outcomes for those who participate. Researchers found that students receiving mentoring achieve higher levels of personal growth and more career development along with higher job satisfaction, greater career attainment and receive greater compensation for their work.

On a university level, peer mentoring increases student retention rates and graduation rates by helping improve students’ academic status and social abilities. Students have an increased need to finish college. Mentors are striving for their mentee’s academic success but they are equally as concerned with their personal success. When stress becomes difficult for the mentee to handle, the mentor steps in to generate a positive growth mindset.

Mentors also help integrate students into experiencing everything college has to offer. Some students, especially those who have just left home for the first time, struggle with acclimating to this new lifestyle. Mentors have knowledge about all the happenings on campus, from services and clubs to the best places to study. They are a bonafide insider edition cheat sheet to college life.

However, mentors can also be a great example of what not to do. A fellow Trailblazer once quoted, “a smart person learns from their mistakes, but a smarter person learns from someone ELSE’s mistakes.” Mentors are people and have made mistakes that they wish they can undo, especially in college.

I can attest to this on a personal level. One of the biggest mistakes I have made while in college was staying awake for four days during midterms. My schedule was jam-packed that particular week, the tests I anticipated were lengthy and difficult, and I thought the only way I could get anything done was to inject any and all forms of caffeine into my system and stay awake. I didn’t think much of it. I struggled with insomnia most of my life, so being awake for extended periods of time was normal for me.

I was so very wrong. After my final midterm, I blacked out while walking with my friend to her car. I regained consciousness nearly two days later with bruises from where I hit the pavement. While my younger brother claims that I had awoken and conversed with him during the times when he came to check on me, I have no recollection of those two days.

Mentees can learn a lot about problem-solving just from listening to mentors’ horror stories and situational fallaciousness. In this case, I would hope my mentees would understand the importance of sleep and why they should make time for it, even if it seems like there aren’t enough hours in the day.

UNLV currently offers two peer mentoring programs on campus that I know of, Trailblazers and the Academic Success Center’s coaching program. With the amount of success that peer mentoring is garnering, I think there should be more programs available for UNLV students, especially for those who face unique challenges, like being a first generation student or being a non-native English speaker. College should be an immersive and welcoming opportunity for all students and peer mentoring programs are a way to make that happen.