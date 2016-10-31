Pizza Hut in search of Pizza Hut All-American

By Jen Chiang | October 31st, 2016

After signing a multi-year partnership, Pizza Hut became the “Official Pizza of the NCAA.” For the first year of their partnership, Pizza Hut will offer one lucky sports college fan the Pizza Hut All-American title which includes a chance to travel to as many Division I NCAA Championships as possible with $50,000.

In this program, the Pizza Hut All-American will travel across the country for the 2016-17 to celebrate championships such as cross-country, fencing and bowling.

Interested college sports fans can submit an application online at http://blog.pizzahut.com. The application window will conclude on Nov. 6.

