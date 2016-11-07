There are plenty of issues with voting, but election rigging is not one

Every election has its fair share of rigging allegations coming from a few voters, but the fear seems to have fully permeated the latter half of this cycle. Both candidates have fired sharp, irrational accusations at each other regarding voting interference.

Paranoia has escalated with recent reports of machines flipping votes in some states, including Nevada. The problems have been experienced by both sides, leading some Trump supporters to point fingers at Bill and Hillary Clinton, and some on the left to confirm their suspicions that Vladimir Putin and the Russkies are coming for our democracy.

The current atmosphere of disorder is not conducive to rational thinking, so one might overlook the fact that this problem is occurring because the machines are old, and use out-of-date technology.

This opens up an interesting discussion.

Are there problems with voting in the United States? Of course. As a former Bernie Sanders supporter, I will always bring up the New York primary, which barred 3 million registered independents from voting, as an example of why closed primaries are undemocratic.

But the New York primary is not an example of rigging. It is one example of a series of systematic problem with debatable solutions. The attacks the parties have launched at each other are just outright ridiculous.

Democrats and the Clinton campaign have been playing McCarthy for the last few months, saying Russia is trying to change the outcome of the election and seeing red on anyone who criticizes Clinton.

Trump has repeatedly been called Putin’s puppet, and was boldly accused by Clinton of having secret ties to Russian banks (disproven last week by an investigation done by Mediant, a cybersecurity firm based in California).

Wikileaks’s Julian Assange and the Green Party’s Jill Stein have also been labeled Russian plants. If this is the line of thinking we’re going with, we might as well just assume that Anthony Weiner has been tricked into sexting Vladimir Putin himself this whole time.



On the other side, Republicans who cry rigged just can’t seem to accept that their candidate freakin’ blows and is too politically inept to secure the votes of key groups.

The most offensive claim coming from Trump surrogates is that voting in the inner-cities will be rigged. Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani told some reporters and I at the third presidential debate that “if you don’t think voter fraud goes on in the inner-cities that are controlled by Democrats, you are naive.”

Giuliani defended Trump’s bitching about the election being fixed because he was behind in the polls.

It’s as though Republicans cannot fathom the idea that the African-Americans they equate with “the inner-cities” do not want to vote for them.

If Republicans want to discuss voting malpractice, why don’t they talk about how they have consistently and deliberately tried to stop African-Americans from voting through racist ID laws.

After FBI director James Comey reignited the Clinton email scandal a couple weeks ago, Trump said the system “might not be as rigged as I thought.” That isn’t how it works, Donny.

Our democracy is not rigged and it is not hijacked, but there is room to discuss the genuine problems mentioned above.

If you suspect any funny business at your polling place, think your machine is broken or see voter intimidation going on, please report the problem immediately. If this election has you feeling like a luddite, you can always request a paper ballot for your vote.