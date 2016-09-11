Pokemon Go and Positivity

The new Pokemon Go app has swept the nation since its release in July. Pokemon lovers everywhere rejoiced at the chance to finally have an interactive Pokemon game and Pokemon haters have been complaining that Pokemon lovers are actually going outside. Regardless of the naysayers, Pokemon Go has been beneficial to people’s health in unexpected ways.

A unique feature of this game is that, in order to play, you must be active. Hatching pokemon eggs is dependent on how many kilometers a person walks. Pokestops, which are locations for gathering supplies, are spread out in various locations and people can only claim the free pokeballs, healing items and eggs when they are within close proximity to the stop.

Unless you live on the Strip, you will have to travel to the location, even if it is a ten-minute walk down the street to a local church or park. Gyms, which are places where trainers can battle their pokemon, are even more sporadically placed.

Moreover, there is a sidebar that indicates how far you are from a pokemon in your area and it changes depending on the direction in which you are oriented. Pokemon have a tendency to spawn more often if the game detects movement, so if you really want that Pikachu, you may be forced to run around looking for him.

Another unique feature is that the game can also detect when someone is going too fast, like when in a car, and will prevent miles from being accumulated so people can’t cheat by driving around until eggs hatch. Pokestops are harder to swipe in a moving vehicle as well, since it takes a couple of seconds for the image to load. You have to walk in order to gain any benefits from the game.

The bottom line is: if you want to be a Pokemon Master, you have to go out and work for it.

This game provides a great way to exercise. For starters, it’s fun and interactive. It’s simple in that all you need to do is walk. It provides an easy way to calculate a rough estimate of how much you walk depending on the number of eggs you hatch. Game progress is updated immediately, bringing with it a sense of accomplishment. This accomplishment serves as a stand-in while players progress towards successful weight loss. It is a way to get healthy without being critical of calorie intake and abusing sore muscles.

The game has made a huge impact on people struggling with mental health. Taking to Twitter and other social media platforms, people have expressed their gratitude for the app, sharing the positive impact it has made on their mental health.

Instead of laying around the house and being stuck in their own heads, people suffering from depression, anxiety, agoraphobia and the like are entering the outside world and being active participants in society. While the game is not a substitute for professional treatment, it is certainly a good first step toward better mental health.

People are actually communicating with each other as it provides great conversation starters and takes away the awkwardness of trying to approach a stranger. It is pretty obvious when someone is playing the game and as a result, it’s easy for someone to approach another player. There is already a commonality between participants that doesn’t require a lot of effort to obtain. Conversation starters like “Is there anything (pokemon) good nearby?” or “What’s your team?” give people a rough template of how to carry a conversation— something that can be difficult for those who struggle with mental health.

Niantic went above and beyond, providing people with a game that isn’t just a fun way to rekindle their childhoods and tickle the nostalgia bone, but also a way to improve people’s health.