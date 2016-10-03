Potential scam may be targeting UNLV students

After his classes were targeted by a presumed tutoring sheet scam, one biology professor is on high alert.

UNLV students’ personal information may be at risk due to the potential scam, but this isn’t the first time it has happened.

“It actually goes back about a year,” Professor Jef Jaeger said. “I had some students come up to me and ask me about questions that were on my website for the class. We start talking and it became very clear that it was not our WebCampus site that I actually run questions through.”

The students signed up for this website on a sheet of paper that claimed to offer students extra help with their assignments on the first day of class.

“They showed me the website, and it had a few homework things on it,” Jaeger said. “It was kind of generic. Things you could get anywhere else on the internet. It had no logos, no company name, nothing that affiliated it with UNLV.”

Jaeger said a sheet of paper asking for student’s personal information (such as their name and phone number) circulated around his class. The paper claimed to offer assistance through tutoring services.

At the beginning of this semester, Jaeger caught students passing around a similar sheet.

Jaeger then confronted the situation after a student handed the sheet of paper containing students’ personal information. Jaeger called out the first name written on it to figure out who began passing it around the large auditorium class. No one answered.

Perplexed students realized the paper they filled out was completely unrelated to the class curriculum.

Jaeger reported the unwarranted sheet to administration. The Office of Student Conduct is currently reviewing the incident and has alerted professors to prevent future phishing of student’s information.

“We are trying to track down the company that has done it,” said Phillip Burns, director of the Office of Student Conduct.

Tracking down the party behind the incident may be difficult because there is little information available, according to Burns.

He will be reaching out to students to collect more evidence on this case. Burns adds that the sheet is a misrepresentation of services, and he may contact an intellectual properties lawyer to send a cease-and-desist letter if the company behind the tutoring sheet is located.