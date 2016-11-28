Potential scam still under investigation

At the beginning of the Fall 2016 semester, a fake attendance sheet was sent around biology professor Jef Jaeger’s introductory class. This sheet, possibly linked to a scam that sought to collect students’ information, is still under investigation.

Jaeger was able to recognize the sheet right away, referring to a similar incident that happened in his class a year ago. The sheet provided access to a website that possessed materials relating to the class, but nothing that Jaeger uploaded himself.

“There was a website with no labels as to who runs it or anything like that, and it provided a few online tie-ins to certain questions, but nothing you can’t download off of YouTube or one of those other websites,” he said.

Jaeger warned his fellow biology professors about the scam, who then warned their students about it as well.

“My teacher told me about the attendance thing,” said Linda Do, a student in biology 189. “She told us not to sign up for anything for tutoring because it was a scam. I never saw it though. It never happened in my class.”

The sheet was requested by upper administration and has been with the Office of Student Conduct ever since. The case is still open and under investigation, according to Director Phillip Burns.

The sheet was found in Jaeger’s 10 a.m. biology 100 class. Mateo Gonzalez, who was in Jaeger’s morning class when the incident happened, said that students were upset about the ordeal.

“No one knew what they were signing up for, they were just signing their names,” Gonzalez said.

The sheet began circulating from the back of the classroom, and by the time Jaeger spotted it, 58 out of the approximately 150 students in the class provided their information on the paper.

“On this sheet, they were asking for your phone number, your name, a couple [of] other things, and it was offering tutoring services, so whether it was a legitimate company that’s providing tutoring services or a phishing expedition for information, I don’t know,” Jaeger said.

There were no other sightings of the sheet in other large introductory courses, including the afternoon section of Jaeger’s biology 100 class.

“If there was anything suspicious being passed around, it didn’t get to me,” said Jenny Khanankhaeng, a student in Jaeger’s afternoon introductory class.