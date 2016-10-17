Presidential debate event impacts parking, campus access

While UNLV is both an academic learning environment and a home for residential students, it has also become the site for the final presidential debate. The debate will take place on Oct. 19 at the Thomas & Mack.

Due to this event, all students, faculty and staff must be aware of the parking restrictions from Oct. 14 to Oct.19.

“I already know that the debate is going to cause a lot of traffic so I’m probably going to try to carpool with a friend or leave early to get to class on time,” UNLV senior Myra Phui said.

The following parking areas will be unavailable from Oct. 14 to Oct. 19: Tropicana Parking Garage, Lot N and all T&M surface parking lots. Individuals will be restricted from the White, Naples, Black and Red lots during this time.

“Parking is probably going to be packed. I plan on going to school early around 5 a.m. just to get a good parking spot,” UNLV junior Alex Lim said.

Thankfully, there will be many other alternative parking options available for students, staff, faculty and debate participants.

With approximately 700 spaces available for parking, the UNLV Intramural Field located off of Harmon Road and Swenson St. will be open from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20.

From Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, the Orange Parking Lot located across the T&M’s main entrance will offer approximately 1,200 parking spaces.

The McCarran International Airport Economy Parking Lot, located south of Tropicana Ave. on the west side of Paradise Road, will offer approximately 3,250 parking spaces from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18. Spaces are available for free for vehicles who present a UNLV parking sticker.

Finally, the new parking garage, University Gateway, will offer approximately 600 spaces. The parking garage is located off of Maryland Parkway near University Road.

“The new parking garage is right across from In-N-Out Burger and it has about 600 spaces so it provides more parking on that side of the campus,” Parking Services Representative Jordan Healy said.

Additionally, an ADA accessible shuttle service will be provided and readily available to transport individuals to the Wilbur St. entrance to the T&M from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18. The service will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and will run every 10 to 15 minutes.

The UNLV Intramural Field, Orange Parking Lot, McCarran International Airport Economy Parking Lot and the University Gateway Garage will have access to the shuttle service.

All UNLV parking lots will be available for use on Oct. 20.