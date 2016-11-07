What The Rebel Yell Means to Me

To me, The Rebel Yell means progress. It symbolizes open doors. Brighter futures. Newfound family. Not a job, but an once in a lifetime experience. Relentless effort. Undying passion. No matter where you are in life, it is always possible to find these things. Where I stand now, I’m not ready to give all of this up.

I won’t be ready any time soon.

Let’s rewind. Last semester, I went through a breakup after being with my boyfriend for almost two years, I was working almost 35 hours a week at Chipotle, I was still in the application process to become a resident assistant (RA) on campus and, above all, I was emotionally burnt out as a result of experiencing all this while striving to maintain my grades as a full-time student.

By the end of March, I was miserable. Life was an abysmal game of tug of war, with me as the rope and my depression and anxiety wearing me thin from both ends. I lost touch with myself. I was a gray bundle of laundry, continually being tossed around in the washing machine cycle of work, school and my inner sense of dejection.

The cycle stopped the day I decided to put in my two weeks notice at work and set my sights on becoming an opinion writer for The Rebel Yell. I was a reader of The Rebel Yell all through freshman year and thought it would be amazing to take part in producing something that was already a small part of my life. As an English major, I hoped this would be a good outlet for the emotions I battled to bottle on the daily.

When I applied, our then-managing editor Bianca actually offered me a position as the editor for the opinion section. The sound of serendipity sang sweet in my ears. Another ‘S’ word for the occasion? Shitless. I was scared shitless.

I had tutoring and teaching experience and was confident in my writing, but never had I served in an editorial capacity. Within the next week I also found out I was chosen to be an RA for the 2016-2017 academic year. Two doors had been swung wide open for me. After a few months of woeful tears, I was finally crying the coveted kind.

Tears of joy. Happiness and optimism flooded my consciousness.

The Rebel Yell office became a separate realm for me.

Three floors up in the Student Union, an entirely new cosmos existed. I soon learned the physics of this fabulous universe. AP style is the gravity that holds articles together. Coffee and food from the restaurants near UNLV are the hydrogen and helium involved in the nuclear fusion of journalism. A dizzying array of articles submitted both late and on time are comets hurtling through space. In the background, editors are stars illuminating opaque night skies.

Although I was only an editor for the final two issues of last semester, I got the chance to observe other experienced editors handle their work with aplomb. I saw graphic designers working their magic for the first time. I participated in pitch meetings. I met with writers for my very own section and discussed their work in hopes of helping them take their writing to the next level. I was amazed by all of it.

At the terminus of the semester, I eagerly awaited fall 2016. I was ready to really take the opinion section in my own direction and engage more with UNLV-centric happenings. However; this past semester, a bombshell was dropped.

Our editor-in-chief told us that our paper was in dire straits. Funding was virtually absent. We were in danger of shutting down if we couldn’t find the fiscal means to continue operating. At the time, The Rebel Yell’s impending doom wasn’t truly impending in my mind. We were going to make it through and everything would be fine.

How could the university really let go of its only independent student newspaper? The very idea of it registered inane in my mind, especially considering the current crusade to build UNLV up as a top tier university.

Now that we have reached and passed the halfway point of the semester, our situation seems relatively unchanged. A publication that has sent staff members to the presidential debate on campus, interviewed celebrities such as John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, and interviewed United States Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto, will somehow still possibly end up on the cutting block.

Fall semester 2016 is well underway and I have felt my fellow editors’ fire from the start.

All of us at The Rebel Yell have been tirelessly dedicated to doing our utmost to keep this age-old publication afloat. The amount of planning, communication, coordination and sacrifices made by our editorial staff has been undeniable. From the first issue of the semester, to the Life is Beautiful issue, to the presidential debate issue, to our Save Free Press issue, we have grown as a staff. There hasn’t been a dull moment and I have beared witness to a nonpareil level of commitment to journalism.

I have been so fortunate to see my pool of writers almost triple in size compared to when I began as the opinion editor. I have become closer with my assistant editor and am grateful that I get to collaborate with somebody else who doesn’t think of it as work, but does the editing job because it is something she enjoys.

We enjoy it for the same reason too, which is rather special. Editing is like surgery without nearly as high of stakes. If you mess up a surgery, somebody will probably die. If you mess up editing, an article will probably die. Aside from the whole mortality thing, it’s quite marvelous.

The level of focus it takes to peer at the computer for hours on end and switch back and forth between windows on the computer while editing is akin to that of a surgeon in the operating room.

Usually, I don’t have that focus.

But I shoot for that stature of greatness every week. I know my writers do, too. I fervently enjoy the process of taking articles from glum to glam. Scanning the screen and tip-tap typing on the keyboard as I leave comments are my favorite parts of the day Thursday through Sunday as articles begin to trickle in before our production days.

I find livelihood in every moment of editing, from the minute I make the first incision, to the second I’ve stitched up the article and my writers and I have extracted all that needs to be done away with. I also find livelihood in penning my own articles, even if that means falling asleep after editing my writers’ work and waking up the next morning and getting right to work crafting my own pieces.

Losing all of this would mean more than just losing the opportunity to edit and write. I would miss out on the excitement of Mondays when I see our papers stacked high in the racks. I would no longer get to send pictures of my printed work to my parents or send links to my articles out via text message and Facebook statuses. My weekdays would be bereft of the satisfaction and small joy of seeing other students on campus with copies of The Rebel Yell. What would leave me most crestfallen; however, would be the loss of a publication that brought me together with so many aspiring young professionals who I have come to love and respect.

Thanks to The Rebel Yell, I have refined my organizational skills, enhanced my email correspondence practices, become more comfortable writing pieces from my own first person perspective and experienced firsthand the magic that is made in a newsroom. If I had to say goodbye to this publication, I would at least leave with an entirely new level of competency than I entered with and a great staff of similarly driven individuals.

But none of us intend on saying goodbye. The Rebel Yell is too magnificent a beast to be vanquished so easily by the money monster. Help us keep our pride and joy alive by making any contribution possible to https://www.gofundme.com/save-free-press-at-unlv .