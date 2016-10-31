Rebels fall short once again, losing to San Jose State

The Rebels lose again, and this time it was against the San Jose State Spartans.
They are now 3-6 (2-3 in conference play), and it’s predicted that the Rebels won’t stand a chance against the 6-2 Wyoming Cowboys.
At the start, it was anyone’s game. The Spartans opened up the scoring with an early 33-yard field goal.
The Rebels came out and scored a touchdown in the first quarter which is something that hasn’t been seen lately. Running back Charles Wilson rushed for a 75-yard touchdown on his first carry.
The Spartans answered back nine plays later with a 12-yard rushing touchdown by running back Tim Crawley.
At the end of the first quarter, the Rebels were only down 7-10. The second quarter told a different story.
The Spartans came out on the first play of the second quarter and scored a touchdown. Spartans quarterback Kenny Potter threw a 63-yard touchdown to wide receiver Tre Hartley to put the score at 7-17.
Kurt Palandech replaced QB Dalton Sneed after another disappointing start.
Midway through the second quarter, the Spartans scored again. Hartley caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Potter, despite a defensive holding penalty.
Towards the end of the third quarter, Palandech found Andrew Price for a two-yard touchdown to bridge the gap going into the fourth quarter 17-30.
Both teams didn’t do too much with the ball, as the first three possessions of the fourth quarter ended in punts. It wasn’t until the Rebels’ second possession that the game came back to life.
With 5:19 left on the clock, Palandech ran for a 16-yard touchdown to make it 24-30 and a one possession game.
The Rebels’ comeback attempt failed when Palandech threw an interception to defensive back Trevon Bierra with 1:57 left on the clock.
The Spartans got the ball back and decided to let the clock run out.
The defense started the game slow, and the offense played catch up for the rest of the game as we’ve seen two weeks in a row. Last game, the defense let 35 points go before the half. This week, it was 27.
Bad defense generates bad offense and vice versa. Both areas need improvement, but I say they need to focus on their defense.
The offense needs to be solid. Sanchez has to decide which quarterback is going to be the starter and roll with it. Palandech ended the game with 161 yards, a touchdown and an interception which is not bad for a backup. If the Rebels can stick with one quarterback, they would be fine offensively.
The offense just needs to build their chemistry. You can’t be good with a new field general each week.
Since we are toward the end of the season and have no chance of doing anything after the Reno game, Sanchez should be looking to recruit and revamp his defense, and possibly get a new quarterback.
If not that, then the Rebels need a new coach.
Back-to-back seasons with only three wins is unacceptable for a team that’s trying to be top tier. Sanchez better bring his “A” game for the remainder of the season or we could be welcoming a new football coach in the spring.
They will be back in action on Nov. 12 against a 6-2 (4-0 in conference play) Wyoming at the Sam Boyd Stadium.