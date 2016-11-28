Rebels football season comes to a disappointing end as UNR claims the Fremont Cannon

The University of Nevada, Reno recaptured the Fremont Cannon with a score of 45-10 in a battle with UNLV on Nov. 26 at the Sam Boyd Stadium.
“We looked like a tired, worn-down football team and it’s unacceptable in a game as big as that,” head coach Tony Sanchez said to the media during the postgame press conference. “Those are the games you want to come out and perform well in. I’m disappointed in our lack of preparedness and a lack of our physicality. There’s no excuses.”
Not only did the Rebels lose to their in-state rival, but they also lost on Senior Day, which started off honoring 16 departing players, but coming to a bitter end.
“It’s gut-wrenching, it hurts,” Sanchez said. “We’ve got some wonderful seniors that have done some tremendous things over the course of the two years that I’ve been here. That’s a tough way for them to go on out.”
UNLV and UNR closed out the season against each other for the second time since 1977, and this was the first game Sanchez lost to the Wolf Pack.
With 10:48 left in the first quarter, the Wolf Pack scored the first touchdown. The Rebels prevented the Wolf Pack from scoring a touchdown in their next drive, stuffing them after the third down. UNR went for the field goal to extend their lead 10-0.
Within the first minute of the second quarter, Reno found the endzone again. With the ball in UNLV’s hands, Quarterback Kurt Palandech ran from the 30 yard line, dodging Wolf Pack opponents left and right to give UNLV six points.
This was the Rebels’ first and only touchdown of the game.
Palandech finished the game 9 of 22 for 121 yards with one interception.
“It was obviously a disappointing game,” Palandech said. “Personally, I felt like our guys were ready to go out there and compete, but obviously we weren’t.”
With three seconds left in the first half, UNLV kicked a field goal. The Wolf Pack led 27-10 going into halftime.
The Rebels showed a bit of life in the first half, but couldn’t seem to produce any amount of energy for the remaining 30 minutes of the game.
In the second half, they could not prevent UNR from scoring, and the Wolf Pack added 18 points to the scoreboard.
“We just came out flat. We weren’t ready to go in the beginning of the game and it hurt us in the end,” Rebels senior linebacker Ryan McAleenan said.
This was the sixth consecutive time the Rebels have lost to the Wolf Pack in Las Vegas.
Not known for their run defense, UNR held the Rebels to 182 yards. In their four matchups prior to this one, UNR allowed a total of 411 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.
“They’ve struggled against the run all year and they were hell-bent on stopping it,” Sanchez said.
Senior linebacker Tau Lotulelei will exit UNLV ranked fourth with a sack total of 318.
UNLV’s overall record for the 2016 season was 4-8 with a conference record of 3-5.
Despite the heartbreaking outcome, the main focus should be the future of the football team and finding a rhythm that will work in the long run.
“It’s been an interesting season,” Sanchez said. “One minute you’re up, then you’re down. We have to fight for consistency in performance throughout the entire course of the season.”