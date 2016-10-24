Rebels get ‘rammed’ by CSU

The Rebels took another disappointing loss at the hands of the Colorado State Rams, Saturday afternoon. Both the offense and defense seemed as if they couldn’t get out of the starting gate.

In the first quarter, the most offense they generated was on their opening drive, when they drove down the field and missed a 41-yard field goal. This was the only time the Rebels did anything productive on offense until the second half.

The defense showed their struggles in the cornerback position this game. Numerous deep passes by CSU’s quarterback Nick Stevens really opened up the game for the Rams. The Rebels’ defense had no answer to CSU’s offense in the first half allowing 35 points.

CSU also had a 230 rushing yards on a season high 50 carries. Quarterback Nick Stevens went 21/28 throwing 237 yards with two touchdowns.

UNLV quarterback Dalton Sneed had a rough first half. He went 1/8 passing and threw an interception. He finished the game 7/23 with 183 yards, two touchdowns, an interception and a fumble. Sneed led the game in rushing yards, running for 96 yards on 15 carries.

The Rebels went into the half down 35-0. The only opportunity of scoring was the missed field goal.

When the Rebels came out for the second half, they were a whole different team. I can only imagine the speech coach Tony Sanchez told his team.

The Rebels displayed a different energy in the second half. Sneed connected with running back Lexington Thomas for a 37-yard touchdown to finally put the Rebels on the board.

The defense also stepped their game up. On CSU’s opening drive, the Rebels’ defensive back Darius Mouton forced Michael Gallup to fumble, and UNLV’s freshman linebacker Gabe McCoy recovered it.

The Rebels gained three more points to bring the score to 35-10.

Both defenses were forcing each other to punt until early in the fourth quarter when Sneed connected with his number one target Devonte Boyd for 37 yards. This would set up the go-ahead touchdown run by David Greene putting the score at 35-17.

In the attempt to get the ball back, UNLV attempted an onside kick, which of course backfired. It didn’t go in their favor and CSU made them pay for it answering back to the previous touchdown with a touchdown of their own in one play, putting the score to 42-17.

The Rebels wouldn’t be able to answer back to that CSU touchdown until late in the fourth quarter, but it was too late. Sneed completed a 51-yard pass to wide receiver Mekhi Stevenson to bridge the gap to 42-23.

The Rebels lost the game, putting them at 3-5 (2-2 in conference play) and third in the Mountain West-West.

The next game is on Oct. 29 against a 2-6 (1-3 in conference play), San Jose State University.  

Hopefully, the Rebels can go out and get a much needed win.

