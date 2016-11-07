Rebels Women's soccer team clinched NCAA berth

UNLV Women’s Soccer claimed the Mountain West Conference Title on Nov. 5. They beat the San Diego State University Aztecs in double overtime fashion, ending in a penalty kick shootout.

The team finished their regular season 15-3-2 and 8-1-2 in the Mountain West Conference league before entering this tournament.

The Rebels have not won the Mountain West Conference since 2006. With this win, UNLV extended their unbeaten 12 games, which is the second longest unbeaten streak in the country this year.

“I am beyond proud of my team and the season we have had since day one of preseason,” senior forward Dakota Blazak said.

“We have pushed each other and held ourselves accountable to achieve our goal of winning the Mountain West Conference Tournament and regular season. To go undefeated in our last 12 games just shows how much we wanted this and how hard we have worked and never gave up.”

In the matchup against the Aztecs, UNLV midfielder Sophie Cortes headed the ball into the right side of the goal at the 25th minute.

The Rebels extended their lead after halftime when senior forward Susie Bernal launched the ball to the back of the net to make it 2-0. Later, UNLV received two fouls which led to two penalty kicks. The Aztecs evened the score 2-2.

At the 85th minute, senior midfielder Jordan Magnin scored to take the lead 3-2 for UNLV. With only a minute and a half to play, the Aztecs received another foul which led to a penalty kick that tied the game, 3-3.

The game went into overtime and neither team was able to score. They went into double OT but still, no one was able to score. Then they were sent into a penalty kick shootout.

“I was nervous because penalties don’t always determine that the best team wins,” coach Chris Shaw said. “I felt like we were the better team for 110 minutes and then it was going to be decided by 10 kicks from 12 yards.”

Senior defender Kendall Sandoval found the right corner and gave UNLV the first goal of the shootout, but the Aztecs were able to score afterwards. Both teams went back and forth and continued to score.

Midfielder Georgia Kingman found the net, giving UNLV 4-3 lead. The Aztecs missed their shot and the Rebels won the matchup.

“We played like it was our last game,” Blazak said. “We played with heart and left everything we had out on the field until the last whistle blowed after PKs. We battle, worked hard, and sacrificed as a team to get the win. A lot of things were against use in that game but we never gave up and we deserved it.”

UNLV Women’s Soccer won the Mountain West Conference Tournament, and earned themselves a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better senior season,” Blazak said.

The first round games of the NCAA Tournament starts November 11 to 13. The second and third round games will be November 18 and 20.

“I look forward to the experience,” Shaw said. “So happy for these players to get to experience playing in the NCAA. They have worked so hard all year and deserve this.”