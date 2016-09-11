RTC offers public transit program for students, staff and faculty members

By Denise Hernandez | September 11th, 2016

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is offering students, faculty and staff members up to 60 percent in transport savings.

RTC’s U-Pass is a discounted transit pass program for students, faculty and staff members of UNLV, Nevada State College and CSN. The passes cost $32.50 for 30 days. For any full-fare monthly transit pass, students, faculty and staff receive a 50 percent discount. For a semester-long transit pass, it would cost $104.

The U-Pass can be used on any RTC route and are sold in the student union, parking and transportation office and the bookstore. A valid school ID must be present when purchasing the passes from any of the three locations, and while using the passes.

