RTC offers public transit program for students, staff and faculty members

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is offering students, faculty and staff members up to 60 percent in transport savings.

RTC’s U-Pass is a discounted transit pass program for students, faculty and staff members of UNLV, Nevada State College and CSN. The passes cost $32.50 for 30 days. For any full-fare monthly transit pass, students, faculty and staff receive a 50 percent discount. For a semester-long transit pass, it would cost $104.

The U-Pass can be used on any RTC route and are sold in the student union, parking and transportation office and the bookstore. A valid school ID must be present when purchasing the passes from any of the three locations, and while using the passes.