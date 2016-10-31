With an atmosphere that replicated an All-Star Weekend, the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels and Lady Rebels were introduced at the Rebel Rally on Oct. 26.

It was an evening of great weather, food, music, live entertainment and of course, an appearance from Hey Reb!.

There was a numerous amount of support as the Rebel fans gathered in the Student Union courtyard to support the basketball teams.

The Lady Rebels were introduced first and they were joined by UNLV Athletics Director Tina Kunzer-Murphy.

They play their first home game on Nov. 11 against the Concordia Eagles.

The Runnin’ Rebels’ 2016-17 preseason begins Nov. 1 when they face Dakota Wesleyan at the Thomas & Mack Center for an exhibition game.

The season is shaping up to begin with a little bit of controversy.

“We’re all Rebels, we’re all one family and they pissed us off to be honest,” head coach Marvin Menzies said to the crowd, referring to the preseason polls that ranked UNLV rather low in the Mountain West. “They didn’t really rank us where I think we should’ve been ranked, but I kind of like that chip.”

Menzies and the team seem to be entering the season with what I like to call a “beast mode” mentality, knowing that nothing is given but much is expected, starting from inside the locker room. They are aware of what lies ahead and they are prepared.

“When you don’t get high rankings early, it gives you a little edge. So every single night we’re going to bring the pain, we’re going to bring energy, we’re going to bring passion. We’re going to persevere through everything,” Menzies said.

“There’s going to be wins and there’s going to be losses, but we’re going to celebrate this thing at the end of the day because these guys are going to be ready, trust me.”

Maybe this is the motivation that the players need to prove the naysayers wrong, and complete the season with an unexpected record, all with a completely new roster.

The Runnin’ Rebels’ regular season begins on Nov. 11 against South Alabama.