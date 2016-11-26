By: Priscilla Rogers

After winning their previous three games, the Runnin’ Rebels lost by four points to the undefeated Texas Christian University at the Thomas & Mack on Nov. 25, putting their record at 3-2 for the season.

Shorthanded with the absence of fifth year senior forward Christian Jones and freshman forward Cheickna Dembele, the Rebels still had the game in their hands.

“The guys that are on the floor had the chance to win that game. In my opinion, we should have won the game,” Head Coach Marvin Menzies said to the media after the game. “We’re at home and we had a chance to win it. They’re a good team, but, I felt like we gave it away.”

The Horned Frogs came to play as their bench outscored the UNLV squad 34-2, as the Rebels turned the ball over 19 times.

“How about the turnovers?” Menzies said. “I thought TCU did a good job of being physical and forcing some of those [turnovers]. But down the stretch, I think that was on us. We just got to do a better job taking care of the ball.”

Menzies stated that the Rebel’s technical issues can be repaired with more practice time.

Their turnaround will need to be quick as the Rebels face Western Kentucky at 5 p.m. in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday, Nov. 26.