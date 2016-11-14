Runnin’ Rebels fall short to South Alabama in Menzies’ season debut

With the first season opener home loss in 12 years, the Runnin’ Rebels fall short to the South Alabama Jaguars 76-69, on Nov. 11 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

While the Lady Rebels were able to hold their own on home court, it was a much different scenario for the Runnin’ Rebels.

Comprised of a young backcourt, the Rebels have to work on their turnovers among other things, averaging 16 to 12 assists for the game.

“We needed to be more ready than we were tonight to get the win,” head coach Marvin Menzies told the media following his season debut. Overall, the Rebels shot 36 percent.

“That’s the thing that’s disappointing. I know that we can play better,” Menzies said.

Senior forward Christian Jones would lead all scorers with 20 points on 10-of-14 shooting and 13 rebounds. But it just wasn’t enough to put the Jaguars away, as South Alabama never trailed in the game after their 21-18 lead.

“It’s very frustrating when we’re down trying to get back in [the game]. It’s a momentum changer,” Jones said to the media following the game.

This was a tough loss for the Runnin’ Rebels, although it was just the first game of the season.

“Menzies made sure everyone is keeping their heads up, going into the next practice like nothing ever happened,” sophomore guard Kris Clyburn said.

With only three returning Rebels, the grit, determination and heart is still present among the young group of guys.

“The way the guys were in the locker room, I was inspired by their pain. I felt more for them than for myself,” Menzies said. “I think they really do play for Vegas, it’s not just a slogan. They were hurting. You would’ve thought they just got eliminated from the Mountain West tournament. That’s good to see because I know that they’re invested.”

The Runnin’ Rebels seemed to be jacking up three point shots, attempting to match the Jaguars’ 8-27 (29.6%), but failing to connect.

If there are any positives from this game, three players ended in double figures: Tyrell Green ended with 10 points, Kris Clyburn with 13 points and Jalen Poyser averaged 17 points.

Menzies and the boys look to redeem themselves in their next game against UC Riverside on Nov. 16 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“Once we get to the next practice and to the next game, we’ll be ready,” Clyburn said.