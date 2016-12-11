Runnin’ Rebels lose by 49 to No. 5 ranked Duke University

With a much different Duke University Blue Devils squad from the year 1990, the UNLV Rebels got obliterated, 94-45, on Saturday at the sold out T-Mobile Arena.

If you are a UNLV student, then you at least hoped the Rebels made it a competition for Duke. Coach Marvin Menzies said it best; the guys played hard, but did not play smart.

It was a challenging game for the Rebels, to say the least.

Off to a 20-3 lead within the first seven minutes, the Blue Devils continued their dominance all the way through to the end of the second half.

“I’m disappointed we weren’t able to put our best foot forward,” Menzies said to the media during the postgame press conference. “Obviously the outcome wasn’t near what we wanted to exhibit in terms of what we’ve been doing in practice. It’s tough to swallow when you don’t play up to your capabilities.”

Menzies’ team was never able to find a niche that would work for them. Sophomore guard Jalen Poyser was held to just 16 points for the game.

The Rebels struggled with turnovers once again among other things, committing 21 with 13 of them coming in the first half. Duke made the Rebels pay by converting the turnovers into 22 points.

“I thought we were passionate about playing today,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said to the media.

The Blue Devils’ junior guard Grayson Allen still believes that there are things the team needs to work on.

“I think we went through stretches in the game where we weren’t together,” Allen said. “Being a team—a mixture of returning guys and young guys that are extremely talented—we have to be together.”

The hype around the game lived up to its expectations, at least for the Blue Devils and their fans.

“It meant a lot,” Allen said on playing in a game of this magnitude. “But at the end of the day, nothing from 25 years ago mattered going into this game. It was a great atmosphere ‘cause of what happened [matchup between both teams since ‘91].

It was just a lot of fun being able to be out here in Vegas and play in front of a crowd. It was packed.”

Allen ended the game with a career-high 34 points, including a SportsCenter Top 10 dunk, and shot 75 percent from the field.

If there was anything positive coming out of this game for UNLV it’s that they outrebounded the Blue Devils in the first half, 20-17.

This was one of those games that the Rebels can only learn and grow from. Watching film may not help them improve since so much went wrong to fix in just one practice, but rather, encourage them to push harder going forward.

The Runnin’ Rebels’ next game is on Dec. 14 against Incarnate Word at the Thomas & Mack Center at 7 p.m.

It is a must-win game for the Rebels as they have a tough schedule ahead.