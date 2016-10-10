Salt, Pepper and Love

He drops a splash of olive oil on a hot pan. A perfectly seasoned filet awaits to be seared. As he sharpens his knife, he remembers what being in the show was like: the cameras, lights, microphones and the pressure to be creative and unique in order to win.

The challenges were getting tougher and so were the other competitors. He feared being eliminated, yet he remained confident. There was little to lose, but lots to win.

He can still hear Chef Gordon Ramsay’s voice saying, “15 minutes on the clock,” so he plates his dish and thinks, “This is it, I must become the next MasterChef.”

UNLV alumnus D’Andre Balaoing appeared on season seven of Fox’s cooking reality show “MasterChef.”

“[Being on MasterChef] is the hardest thing I have ever done in my entire life,” Balaoing said. “Nothing compares to being in this competition. There are people that you admire and they are watching you and asking you questions, so it’s not just about cooking but you have to tell a story, too.”

Balaoing, 26, studied graphic design at UNLV and graduated with a fine arts degree. Balaoing tried to enter season five of MasterChef, but was eliminated. Chef Ramsay told him to come back once he had grown and felt ready. A year later, he was recognized as one of the 50 individuals chosen to compete in the show.

He appeared on 11 episodes, including the season finale; Balaoing survived four elimination challenges and set the record for being at the bottom and up for elimination, especially during the first four episodes.

“I liked being there, the pressure,” Balaoing said. “I feel like every time I’m [up for elimination] I am getting stronger.”

In one episode, Balaoing caught the attention of the judges and the audience as he cooked what he described as “the best thing I ever cooked.” The challenge consisted of him cooking a restaurant-quality meal for a family of five on a budget of 20 dollars. He concocted a pork meatball pho with a fried noodle nest.

However, it was the insight of his personal story that transformed his dish into a fine-dining meal.

“When I came out as gay, my parents weren’t as receptive as I hoped they would have been,” Balaoing told Chef Ramsay as he seared the pork meatballs. “So I ran away and I was homeless for a little while. I didn’t have a lot of money to buy the best ingredients. But it turned me into a great shopper.”

“Who got you out of that?” Chef Ramsay asked.

“My current partner, Daniel,” Balaoing said. “He encouraged me to get back in the kitchen. And you know, I am here now.”

Balaoing told that for a period of time during his freshman year, he lived in his car across the UNLV campus by the 7-Eleven on Maryland Parkway and Tropicana Avenue. He would go to the Student Recreation and Wellness Center every morning to shower, work out and cook small meals on a hot plate in his car.

“[After I came out] my family didn’t kick me out, but I wanted to live authentically,” Balaoing said. “But eventually they came around and accepted me. I think cooking and MasterChef helped with that a lot.”

Balaoing did not win MasterChef; he was eliminated during a challenge where he was given lamb tongue by one of his competitors, Shaun O’Neale, the eventual winner of the show. O’Neale had the advantage of choosing which part of the lamb each contestant got to cook. Balaoing said that if he would have been given another part of the lamp, maybe he wouldn’t have been eliminated.

“Shaun basically sent me home, but I am glad I was eliminated by the winner,” Balaoing said.

Balaoing denied all rumors about him and O’Neale not getting along. After all, O’Neale is from Las Vegas and they may work together in the near future.

Right now, Balaoing works at different restaurants. He is using the experience he gained from the show to support charities and nonprofits. He wishes to continue his passion for cooking because he thinks of this art as an extension of his hearth.

“Love is the most important thing. I think cooking is the ultimate show of affection and care for someone. You are giving your time and energy; but also, you are giving your heritage and showing yourself in a way you are vulnerable. It’s all about love,” Balaoing said.