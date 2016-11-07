SaveFreePress: Shutting down The Rebel Yell would be mistake

During my three years at UNLV, I never thought The Rebel Yell would be in danger of closing down.

Why would a four-year university with a journalism school shut down its only independent newspaper—especially when it’s seeking top-tier status?

Now I’ve accepted that this might actually be an unfortunate reality after this semester.

However, I have no intentions on clearing my editing desk anytime soon.

The Rebel Yell has been an independent news outlet at UNLV for over 60 years, and should exist for as long as this university does.

Getting rid of The Rebel Yell would be a great injustice for students, faculty and the Vegas community, who deserve fair and independent news regarding UNLV.

Besides providing valuable news, The Rebel Yell is a great outlet for students to develop their writing skills; especially journalism majors.

When I first came to UNLV in the fall of 2013 as a journalism major, I was overjoyed when I found out there was a college newspaper that I could write for.

After a brief interview, I was hired on the spot as an A&E writer, and worked here for a year.

It was during this time that I honed my journalistic skills and had the wonderful opportunity to immerse myself into UNLV’s art culture.

After taking two years off to focus more on my academics, I came back to The Rebel Yell in the spring as a news and A&E staff writer. I was then made the A&E editor in July.

Although my transition into this position felt overwhelming at first, it has been a great leadership opportunity for me.

During my time working as an editor, I’ve learned how to manage a team of writers, plan out tasks far in advance, and become closer to our campus community.

Oh, and I’ve had the opportunity to interview big-name celebrities like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

As the A&E editor, I think that my section has an obligation to shine a light on UNLV’s art and culture scene.

I have ran a number of stories focusing on campus music, plays and art, so that our community can be aware of all of the interesting talent at our school.

Without a college paper, a number of talented artists would be left in the dark.

Besides taking this position to perfect my skills, I chose to be an editor so that I could help guide aspiring writers that are in the same position as I was when I first started.

I know I wouldn’t be the journalist I am today without the past editors I’ve worked under.

Now that the fate of our newspaper is dangling by a thin thread, it troubles me that future students will be cheated out of the same opportunities I’ve been so blessed with.

Sure, this position might be a paid job, but that’s not why I and the rest of our editorial staff are here.



While classes aren’t in session, you can find us in our office at 9 am every Sunday morning— spending anywhere between 8-12 hours preparing our upcoming issue for the week.

We spend hours upon hours editing multiple stories, as well as writing stories of our own. We do all of this on top of our classes because we are passionate about the work we put forth here.

We, at The Rebel Yell, understand things change. Since our establishment in 1955, our paper has gone through multiple name changes, switched from printing twice-a-week to once-a-week, developed a social media presence and is currently in the process of changing our name once again.



However, closing down the newspaper is not a change that we can accept.