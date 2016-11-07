The School Paper: a voice for the voiceless

Although I personally have not been writing for the Rebel Yell for very long, I wholeheartedly believe that the publication’s existence is crucial to our student body.

My experience in writing for a school paper began just over three years ago, when I joined my high school journalism class. Back then, I had no ambition of being a journalist, nor did I know the first thing about journalistic writing and reporting. I had hardly any expectations for what it would be to me, other than an elective for the school year. I was in for a surprise.

My involvement in journalism has taught me so much about myself and the world that surrounds me. Learning how to think outside myself, approaching all that I encounter as a journalist, and realizing that everything has a story, has expanded my perspective and worldview immeasurably. I have learned to think critically, consider all possibilities, break out of my comfort zone, connect with strangers and most importantly, question everything.

Involving myself in a school publication like The Rebel Yell was ultimately what inspired my career path and passion for storytelling, but the benefits of doing so did not end there.

Involvement in scholastic journalism is one of the best ways to build skills that are applicable to nearly any career path. Learning to work toward and meet deadlines, express one’s ideas, communicate with others (whether it be fellow staff members or an interviewee) and so many other skills gained from partaking in journalism are applicable to nearly every career out there.

As a journalism student, having the opportunity to be a part of a newspaper is directly beneficial to me and students like me. Working at a newspaper provides us with the chance to practice and develop our skills outside of the classroom. However, the widespread benefits of having a paper reaches far beyond the people who make it; it has a positive effect on the student body as a whole.

The articles printed in The Rebel Yell directly relate to student life and the goings-on of the campus, as well as how various national or world issues relate to UNLV students. The published work in The Rebel Yell is quite literally by and for Rebels.

Being a freshman, the main source of my information on what is happening on campus is through reading the paper and its online publication. Many campus events are not widely advertised, and I find it difficult to learn about new organizations or events to involve myself in without having a reliable source to seek information from.

Being involved in a publication helped me find my voice.

Looking at my colleagues at The Rebel Yell, this publication has no doubt done the same for them. I would hate to deprive any student of the opportunity to find their voice and practice their expressive freedom, especially on such a richly diverse campus. Not to mention, we would also be depriving this great school of one of it’s oldest institutions, as The Rebel Yell was established in 1955.

Without sounding too cliche, The Rebel Yell is more than just a paper. Not only to those who create it, but to our readers as well. Nearly every major university in the nation has a student newspaper; UNLV would be doing a disservice to itself and its students by doing away with the Rebel Yell.

The existence of this publication gives a voice not only to those creating it, but to the people and events we cover. In many ways, it is an embodiment of all the things that are great about this school. The paper creates opportunities and experiences just as much as it reports on them, and will continue to do so— if only given the chance.