Senior Dakota Blazak reflects on her accomplishments as a Forward for the UNLV Rebels Women’s Soccer team

Starting off her senior year with a bang, Dakota Blazak received the Mountain West Offensive Player award.

This was the second time in her Rebel career that Blazak has been given this award. The first came during her freshman year; she was the first freshman to be awarded since the 2004 season.

Blazak was also one of 11 players named to the Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week. She was awarded this title due to her performance in the UNLV Invitational where she scored three goals.

“I found out at practice with the rest of my teammates,” Blazak said. “I was confused at first because I thought it was the Mountain West but it was something different. Once I found out what it was I felt happy and excited.”

Blazak was also named the Outstanding Rebel of the Week presented by the Air Force. This award is given to the student-athlete who performs the best individually and is voted on by the UNLV Athletic Communications Department.

Blazak is the first Rebel to be given the award this school year.

The home opener game was like no other when Blazak and her fellow teammates triumphed against NAU 3-1. Blazak’s grandparents and mother were there to support and cheer her on as she scored the first goal of the match-up.

“It was awesome to score the first goal of the game and I play consistently throughout the remainder of the game,” Blazak said.

UNLV Women’s Soccer was undefeated until the matchup against Utah Valley. Blazak had three shots on goal but was unable to hit the back net.

“The first half, we weren’t really focused or ready for the game. The second half we played a lot better like we were like a different team,” Blazak said.

Not only does Blazak score goals in the game but she sets her own goals before every matchup.

“I focus on completing every pass and take every advantage I have on goal. It helps me stay focus on what I’m trying to do during the game. I think I’m a very technical player and I like to have the ball at my feet,” Blazak said.

Blazak remembered one particular game from a previous season.

She recalled that her and her teammates had to win in order to make it to the Mountain West Tournament.

There was one senior named Kristin Sankey, who Blazak was determined to play her hardest for.

Blazak gave all she had throughout the game against Boise State, but, it wouldn’t be enough as Boise went on to win the game.

“Since that game, I would always play for the seniors on the team, but now I’m a senior,” Blazak said.

As a senior Blazak’s main goal is to win the Mountain West Tournament. The past three years, Women’s Soccer made it to the tournament twice.

“It would be nice to leave on a high note. Since we’ve been in the tournament twice but we lost first round,” Blazak said.