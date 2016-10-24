Shriners Hospitals for Children Open offers free admission to UNLV students

UNLV students, faculty and staff have the opportunity to gain free admission to Las Vegas’ only annual PGA Tour event, the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, from Nov. 3 to 6 at TPC Summerlin.

Attendees must present their RebelCard for free entry. UNLV alumni can also attend the event for free by presenting their Alumni Association card or the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open UNLV Alumni Flyer.

Participants representing UNLV are encouraged to wear red to show their UNLV pride on Nov. 5.

Additionally, a tournament shuttle will run continuously every 30 minutes to transport UNLV students, faculty and staff from the UNLV Transit Center to the event location on Nov. 5 at no cost.