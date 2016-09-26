Skatin’ into the NCAA? The Skatin’ Rebels look to expand their team

Las Vegas recently made headlines when it was announced that a National Hockey League team will be coming to the city. This will make hockey the first major professional sports team to grace Las Vegas and its surrounding areas.

What about UNLV hockey? Whether you are a hockey junkie, or an occasional watcher like myself (go Rangers!), the UNLV Men’s Hockey Team is something you might want to get into.

Opening the 2016 season with an impressive 5-0-0 record, the boys are heading in the right direction as the expectations for the team this year are “high”. “Last year we were the underdog going into most of our games,” said head coach Anthony Greener. “Now, I think it’s the other way around. We are the ones teams want to knock off.”

“We set the bar high in our preseason team meetings and I’m very confident with the group of kids we have that we will reach our team goals,” Greener said.

The sudden success did not happen overnight. Changes had to be made in order to get where they need to be. “The biggest thing from last year’s team is depth,” Greener said.

“The team did a great job last year of putting UNLV back on the hockey map. Now with the core group of kids from last year and the 13 we brought in, it all comes down to depth now.”

“I feel comfortable rolling all four lines and along with all of defenseman. Adding two new goalies to strengthen what we already had last year is a huge plus,” said Greener.

Not only are the Skatin’ Rebels looking to dominate the hockey scene, but they are also seeking to dominate something else, a spot on the NCAA list. With UNLV soccer, baseball, basketball, football, golf, swim & dive, tennis, cross country, softball, track & field and volleyball all being a part of the NCAA Division 1, hockey is looking to become number 12.

The hockey club at UNLV has been working toward becoming much more than just a club, for quite some time now. “Right now the buzz for our team is going crazy. It’s all happening so fast and we are making the right strides to make the jump to NCAA D1,” said Greener.

An NCAA hockey team would mean another addition to the ever growing sports fan base for the Rebels. “It would mean the world to me not just on a personal level but for the small close knit hockey community of Las Vegas,” Greener said.

More than anything, the support that the team receives is much appreciated. “Now we are seeing more and more UNLV Rebel hockey fans. As the head coach I couldn’t be more happy with all the support we are getting from the school, students and people that just love to support hockey,” Greener said.

Hopefully, the NCAA will fulfill the Scarlet and Gray’s quest. If so, I have no doubt that the hockey club will represent UNLV well. “It’s a long process but we are on a great pace to reach our goals,” said Greener.

The Skatin’ Rebels are preparing to face Weber State on Friday Sept. 30 at the Sobe Ice Arena.