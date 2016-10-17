Something Wicked This Way Comes: Nevada Conservatory Theatre Presents “Macbeth”

It’s been over 400 years since the literary genius William Shakespeare was laid to rest.

In honor of his legacy, the Nevada Conservatory Theatre is proud to present a rendition of “Macbeth.”

However, this legendary tragedy about greed and deception has been around for centuries, so the NCT decided it would be best to retell this story with a few twists.

In case the traditional Shakespearean tragedy doesn’t peak your interest, know that this rendition is something quite different. It’s a one-off experience you don’t want to miss.

For example, the Wyrd Sisters are played by three men and instead of stage blood, black paint is used.

Another crucial twist is that it’s in the Black Box Theatre. A simple room, without a stage, where the audience surrounds the actors. It gives the viewers an extremely personal encounter.

Those are just a few of the surprises director Darren Weller has in store for you.

This will be the third time that Weller has worked on “Macbeth.”

The first time, he starred in a high school production as the titular character and the second time he performed a one-man, 30-minute version at the Sydney Theatre Company.

According to the “Macbeth” program, it was the brutal murder of the Macduff family that enticed him to direct the NCT version.

“It is a defining and unnecessary act perpetrated by a fearful tyrant and I wanted to see all those young lives represented on stage before being snuffed out,” the program read. “That was my way into the play.”

Beyond Weller’s direction and the use of the setting to help bring the story alive, another fantastic element of “Macbeth,” is the choice of nontraditional music.

The rhythm of this tale is told through the taiko, a Japanese drum. Drummers from the Las Vegas Kaminari Taiko use percussion to create the heartbeat of the play.

However, it’s the performances that will truly move you during “Macbeth.”

The unsettling performance from Marcus Weiss, who plays Macbeth, is just stunning. He’s so careful with his words—not what he says, but how he says them. He masterfully chooses his tone and pitch.

Weiss is also very careful to make direct eye-contact with the members of the audience, which makes it feel like the paranoid tyrant is talking to us.

He and I locked eyes many times during the opening night performance. Once, in particular, during the scene when Macbeth sees the ghost of Banquo, our eyes met and my blood ran cold.

But, as great as Weiss is, Rayme Cornell matches him.

An assistant professor in the performance faculty at UNLV, Cornell takes on the role of possibly my favorite character in literature—Lady Macbeth.

Cornell is sharp and strong. She has this way of looking over her shoulder at the audience that perfectly captures the greed of Lady Macbeth. In the moments she was speaking, I found myself on the edge of my seat.

Her performance and the show hit an all-time high during the famous scene in which she exclaims, “Out, damned spot!” This scene took my breath away.

Together, their chemistry and performances make “Macbeth” my favorite play I’ve seen on campus.

After the play, audience members stood in the halls of the Alta Ham Fine Arts building, chatting about the unique experience.

“I thought it was well executed. I thought the actors did a really good job telling the story and progressing it forward,” UNLV student Trevor Dotson said. “The audience was really engaged…the Black Box [Theatre] gives a really intimate setting.”

But UNLV freshman Mason Marchand, sums up this production best.

“It was very stunning and very impactful,” he said. “It’s funny to think how old this show is and how many times it has been done and just to think it’s never been done this way.”

All hail Macbeth.

—

You can see “Macbeth” on Oct. 20,21,22,27,28,29 at 7:30 pm.

The production is located at the Alta Ham Fine Arts building in the Black Box Theatre.

Purchase tickets the UNLV Performing Arts Center Box Office, by phone (702-895-2787) or online.