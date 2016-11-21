Sore legs and a smile: What I gained from training for and running in my first marathon

Running has always been an escape for me. In fact, I’m writing this piece on running right now to escape the terrible task of writing yet another political-minded opinion article. As I type this, we are in the middle of a production day at The Rebel Yell and I need to pick up the pace. Seriously.

I’m at a stand still right now, having just got yelled at by my coworkers for spinning around in my desk chair spraying Glade in the air. Oops. This is what happens when I don’t get to go running. My mind escapes me. I always end up putting on my trusty blue Brooks shoes and heading out to chase after it though.

I won’t get to go running until later today, so I have to suck it up for now.

A week ago today, I participated in the Las Vegas Rock ‘N Roll Marathon, completing my first marathon race in 3 hours and 47 minutes. Three hours and 47 minutes of nonstop running with my favorite music blaring in my earphones, everything from Aly and AJ’s quintessential “Potential Breakup Song,” to Rob Zombie’s adrenaline-pumping “Dragula.”

I don’t want to jump the gun here though. Beginning the story so close to the present would be a false start.

I ran cross country and track all four years of my high school career. Midway through spring semester of my first year of college, I yearned for the camaraderie and commiseration that comes from running and being on a team. That’s when I decided I wanted to run a marathon this year.

Forget the fact that I didn’t have 10k or half-marathon race experience. I was ready to cross the finish line amongst beasts of the running world who pound the pavement for 26.2 miles and finish with smiles on their faces.

This was in March. Fresh out of a relationship, and deep into school, work and general anxiety, I had some lofty goals. But they were important goals nonetheless because I knew the sense of independence and self-esteem I would amass throughout the experience would be life-changing.

While I was able to start running again, I also knew it was too early to begin a serious training regimen given that they last between four and five months, and starting in March would have seen me finishing prematurely. Because I wasn’t able to make immediate progress toward this goal, admittedly, I was a little skeptical of myself.

Time passed; and before I knew it, I accidentally missed the first week of the training program I intended to follow. Talk about tripping at the starting line.

July in Las Vegas, as most locals know, is disgusting. This year was no different. July means beads of sweat jumping ship from my pores the second I step foot outdoors. It means seeing literal heat waves in the air as the spirits of the incinerated claw at the air, desperately trying to rip through dimensions and escape the Vegas valley’s local hell on earth. It is customary for me to go to bed around 3 a.m. and wake up around 11 a.m. everyday during the month of July. I also worked most nights as a host at Grimaldi’s, so naturally, my training runs happened during the middle of the day.

What a dumbass. It’s a miracle I didn’t drop dead on the pavement during these runs, because I certainly never wised up about rising early to avoid the heat. I guess that’s the joke most people like to make about runners though. We’re gluttons for pain.

While I credited myself with the fact that I was launching myself into the sun during the day, I was also embarrassed by my personal performance. The beginning of my training was humbling. I expected a lot more from myself than I was delivering.

I returned to campus during the first week of August for Resident Assistant (RA) training. Our Monday to Friday training began at 9 a.m. daily, so this forced me to get up earlier and knock out my runs.

There’s quite a difference between running in the quiet suburbia of Green Valley and hugging the curb in the bustling metropolitan area surrounding UNLV.

I was fearful that once the semester began and I was in the full-swing of classes, editing at The Rebel Yell and being an RA, that I would fall off the wagon with my training. By this point, however, I was too committed to quit. I had never trained for something for so long by myself.

After a while, my runs were no longer a task I had to complete. They became the part of the day where I could think with myself about whatever I wanted. No distractions. Just mile after mile of me and my thoughts. Me, my thoughts and Britney, bitch. I couldn’t leave that out, given the fact that I would often just put her album “Glory” on repeat while running around this time.

Today, it’s surreal looking back on September and October when my distance day mileage steadily began to rise above 10 miles. Ten miles was the most I had ever run prior to marathon training. Every Sunday morning before coming to The Rebel Yell office, I would reach a new level with my running.

My running wasn’t the only thing that reached a new high. My confidence was higher than I had ever known it. I loved what high mileage training did for my legs and ass, and I’m definitely not ashamed to say that.

The weeks continued to pass and I became more and more excited to run my first marathon. Two weeks before race day, I was able to enjoy a 12-mile run at the same pace I struggled to maintain for three miles in the first week of training.

I also found a higher level of discipline somewhere in the thick of marathon training. I made sure to plan my tasks further in advance than normal and knew what I had to do to make sure I was continuing toward the finish line in good time. I continued to make strides in my training and pass over the widening social divide as fall and election season wore on.

Finally, Nov. 13, the day I would run my first marathon, arrived. I was thrilled to finally pull on my compression socks and slip my legs through my newest pair of short-shorts, bought special for this day. My dad picked me up from campus and we headed over to The Strip. He volunteered to be a biker on the race course with salt, sugar and medical supplies for the runners, so we were able to go together.

The hour leading up to my start time was filled with getting to see Snoop Dogg perform live and watching countless other runners there to compete in both the half and full marathon races.

I felt a smile creep onto my face when we took off, and it continued to get bigger as we breezed through the first few miles on the strip, greeted by a million smiling and cheering tourists. I probably never have and never will appreciate Vegas tourists as much as I did on that day.

Running the first 12 miles was a delightful experience, thanks to the lights on The Strip and the likes of Jay Z and Janet Jackson. Around mile 16, however, I felt like a real Nasty Girl. I had to take a shit with 10.2 miles remaining. I was determined not to stop though. I had been telling myself for weeks that the real race wouldn’t begin until mile 20, because that was the highest mileage I ran during training.

Mile 20 was decent. The next three? Excruciating. I hated myself for choosing to do this. What I hated more, however, was the idea of having run 20+ miles and then stopping and starting again just shy of the home stretch of the 26.2 miles. I had to run it all the way through. At 23 miles, my legs were screaming at me, but they shut up when I saw the mile marker 24.

The last 2.2 miles were painstaking, but I pulled through to the finish line. My body knew it was finally time to stop because I started to cramp all over as I completed the marathon.

At the finish line, I received congratulations, a medal, water, Gatorade, chocolate milk and a jacket. It was all a tired, happy blur.

The elation didn’t hit me until about 10 minutes after I finished. I started crying. My dad thought I was having trouble breathing and asked if I was okay, to which I replied, “Yeah. I’m just happy.”

Of course, happy does not begin to cover the scope of all the miles I ran between July and November. Happy cannot encompass the self-respect earned from 410 miles of running. Happy cannot compare to the joy of following through with a promise I made for myself and finishing my first marathon in the top 25 percent of finishers.

If you are able, I highly recommend running a marathon. Completing my training and competing in this race was the most empowering thing I have done. My respect for the athletes who run marathons and more is deep, and I have learned first-hand how a little discipline can go a long way.