Spectrum celebrates 5th annual drag show

The first drag queen to enter the stage steps on the runway in a tight, purple corset over garters and three-inch heels.

“Introducing Ms. Salem O. Night, dark, taken and dangerous,” emcee James Wheble announces. “Just here to snatch the crown if you win. Snitches beware.”

For the first event of LGBTQ Month, UNLV Spectrum hosted its fifth annual drag show on Oct. 10. The night featured nine local drag queens and gender performers, as well as a drag king. The performers danced under stage names, representing UNLV and Las Vegas as a whole.

About 170 students packed into the audience in celebration of LGBTQ Month.

Spectrum invited the performers, including special guests Yara Sofia and Coco Montrese of RuPaul’s Drag Race,who were also judges for the event, to participate.

Yara Sofia and Coco Montrese sat at the end of the runway scoring the performers on presentation and talent.

The most recent season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” featured Coco Montrese who was booted after the first episode, while Yara Sofia made it to episode four on her season of All Stars.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” has gained a cult following in its eight seasons on air, and has marketed subversive drag across the country.

Wheble and Caitlyn Caruso, both of whom are on the executive board of UNLV Spectrum, emceed the event.

“Don’t be afraid to tip your queens honey,” Caruso said. “We all gotta eat and we all gotta pay tuition.”

On the whole, the event was planned by Spectrum executive board member JJ Bettencourt.

Besides planning, Bettencourt performed in drag as Karma —singing “And I’m Telling You” from the Broadway musical Dreamgirls during the talent show portion. Karma was affectionately referred to as Spectrum’s drag mother.

The event was sponsored by CSUN and SODA, a student council underneath multicultural programs. Spectrum has been met with a flurry of support from the UNLV campus.

Donna Weiss, the faculty adviser for UNLV Spectrum, has stuck around for years. Many advisers have come and gone throughout Spectrum’s history, but Weiss has remained a constant guide for the students.

“I’m the one who was always there because I wanted to be there, and they finally asked me to be their adviser,” Weiss said.

While Weiss fully supports Spectrum, she admits the club is largely organized by the students.

“I think you feel more comfortable with people who are similar to you, so if you have student’s leading it you’re going to feel more open and invited,” said Alex Gonzalez, a first-year Spectrum member.

The campus drag show was a first for many students who came in support of friends who were performing.

“This school is big so I know, at least, one person has never seen drag in person before, so that’s awesome that we opened up a world to them,” Isack said.

Isack, the self-titled “an-drag-nous” musician, said she felt the campus event made drag less intimidating to approach and more accessible.

Drag culture is an enigma that has fascinated people for decades. The ability to alter one’s appearance to another gender or blur gender lines has taught today’s youth that it’s OK to be anything you want to be.

Despite the admiration of many fans in the ballroom that night, Isack said being gay has isolated her in the past

“All the schools I went to, each one, was very anti-gay,” Isack said. “It was very known that if you were different you were left in the corner.”

Having graduated high school in California a few months ago, Isack said the welcome she’s received from Spectrum is pushing her to apply to UNLV.

The most anticipated event of the night finally arrived when Sofia strutted on stage in a frayed indigo dress, beat beyond belief. After the first song of her performance She gave a heartfelt speech on equality, queer rights and the importance of the upcoming election for the LGBT community.

The audience roared during Sofia’s original mix of “Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin.

By the end of the show, Ms. Salem O. Night was awarded the highest scores by the judges and snatched the crown.