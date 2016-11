A UNLV student was attacked Tuesday night while walking through a parking lot, according to UNLV Police.

The student was walking on Harmon Avenue through Lot L toward her car between 8:00 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. when she was grabbed by her shoulders from behind and pulled backwards by a man.

The student described the assailant as a clean-shaven, 5-foot-10 black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.