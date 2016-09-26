Student Body Positivity

Last week, the UNLV Residence Hall Association (RHA) hosted its 4th annual Undie Run to promote body positivity. This event took place on Wednesday evening and boasted an impressive 200 participants.

UNLV residents of all physiques gathered to celebrate one another in their beautiful birthday suits and run a short route between Dayton Complex and Lied Library.

While the Undie Run had a great turnout and message, I say we need to get more of the UNLV student body to take off their clothes.

For a short period of time, events like the Undie Run strip individuals of their fears and allow them to be in a judgment free zone. This is monumentally important because everybody deserves to know the naked truth: their bodies are beyond typical standards of what’s hot and what’s not.

The great contemporary philosopher Kylie Jenner once mused, “this year is really about, like, the year of just realizing stuff,” so it’s on us to realize that, as Rebels, we need to promote self-love across our entire student body.

If Kylie Jenner isn’t enough of a leading authority for you, then perhaps it should be noted that the National Eating Disorders Association reports that eating disorders typically rear their ugly heads between the ages of 18 and 21.

While our student body is comprised of more than just one generation, this remains a relevant concern for a lot of us attending UNLV.

College related pressures such as classes, jobs and family obligations can pile up rapidly and leave students cloaked in veils of stress and negativity that can be hard to shed.

Unfortunately, this often leads to a lack of self confidence and marginalizes the preponderance of people who break the mold of body types traditionally recognized as beautiful.

Despite these standards, no specific product of the muscles, fat, curves, hair or skin type a person possesses makes them any more important than another individual.

While confidence should start with the self, it is incontrovertible that everybody deserves to feel loved and appreciated by external sources as well. But the everyday sphere of public life in college is not always a friendly arena when it comes to body positivity.

As somebody who has grappled with body dysmorphism in the past, I know how easy it is to be minding your own business on campus and then get caught up comparing yourself to one of a seemingly unquantifiable amount of people that attend UNLV.

Sometimes it’s difficult not to wish you could discard all your features in favor of those that belong to a complete stranger.

Rather than dwell on what others are, it is crucial to think about who you are and who you can be.

Accordingly, it is critical that we remind ourselves and our fellow Rebels that our bodies and our beauty belong to us as individuals and this is something of which nobody else can strip us.

It’s time to bare all and show ourselves some student body positivity.

If we could go beyond events that take place at night when the masses have returned to their homes away from UNLV. We could really begin to expose and embrace the power of body positivity. I truly hope to see and participate in an actual campus-wide body positivity event in the future.