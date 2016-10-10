Students and faculty members may get the chance to fly in Zero Gravity

By Denise Hernandez | October 10th, 2016

A local entrepreneur is in the lead to offer a Zero Gravity flight to a random UNLV student or faculty member if they donate to her campaign.

Christi McAdams is raising money to donate several copies of the book, “How to Build a Spaceship: A Band of Renegades, an Epic Race and the Birth of Private Spaceflight.” Julian Guthrie wrote the book to students in the Global Entrepreneurship program at UNLV, which is directed by Janet Runge, Ph.D.

McAdams is asking for students and faculty members to donate at least $20 to her campaign. This donation would purchase two books, which will be given to a UNLV student and a high school STEM student. Purchasing a copy of the book is not an entry into the actual contest; only donations will be entered into the competition.

If McAdams wins, she will choose a random participant to experience a Zero Gravity flight with Peter Diamandis, a global entrepreneur and founder of XPrize.

The competition ends on Oct. 14.  To donate, please go to www.Gofundme.com/Moonshot.

Denise Hernandez

Denise Hernandez

More articles by Denise Hernandez

Related Articles

0 News 3 years ago Veteran services seek campus visibility

Veteran services seek campus visibility

The transition from military to civilian life can be very stressful for someone who is used to taking orders or

0 Higher Education 3 years ago Faculty worried presidential search will be business as usual

Faculty worried presidential search will be business as usual

  When former President Neal Smatresk announced his resignation in November, faculty and staff were told by higher education officials

0 News 3 years ago “Going up”

“Going up”

Students riding elevators at BEH will get to their destination floor faster than students at the Student Union or CBC.

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading