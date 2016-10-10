Students and faculty members may get the chance to fly in Zero Gravity

A local entrepreneur is in the lead to offer a Zero Gravity flight to a random UNLV student or faculty member if they donate to her campaign.

Christi McAdams is raising money to donate several copies of the book, “How to Build a Spaceship: A Band of Renegades, an Epic Race and the Birth of Private Spaceflight.” Julian Guthrie wrote the book to students in the Global Entrepreneurship program at UNLV, which is directed by Janet Runge, Ph.D.

McAdams is asking for students and faculty members to donate at least $20 to her campaign. This donation would purchase two books, which will be given to a UNLV student and a high school STEM student. Purchasing a copy of the book is not an entry into the actual contest; only donations will be entered into the competition.

If McAdams wins, she will choose a random participant to experience a Zero Gravity flight with Peter Diamandis, a global entrepreneur and founder of XPrize.

The competition ends on Oct. 14. To donate, please go to www.Gofundme.com/Moonshot.