Students show Raw Expressions at Black Student Organization event

Singers, poets, dancers, comedians and rappers joined together to perform at the Black Student Organization’s (BSO) sixth annual Raw Expressions talent show and open mic on Thursday in the Student Union’s Philip J. Cohen Theatre.

BSO organizers Maya Dendy and Kennedy Adams hosted the show and hyped the crowd between acts with a practiced ease.

The hosts opened the show with an announcement that students could post on social media under the hashtag #EXPRESSBSO and encouraged students to share throughout the night.

Rapper Chop808 showcased his talent first out of 15 acts that night, and his bombastic performance elicited rhythmic clapping throughout his performance.

A lively choreography dance by the African Student Association followed, drawing attention to their graceful dance moves and brightly patterned orange sashes.

Performers kept audience members on their toes with surprises throughout the night. Don Proud opened with a rap before revealing his true talent.

“OK enough with this rap thing,” Proud said, before transitioning to his real routine and shocking the crowd. “I’m actually a stand-up comedian.”

Nonetheless, Proud impressed the crowd with both of his talents.

“I thought the rap was pretty good,” audience member Jose Gomez said. “I was getting a Childish Gambino vibe.”

Nonstop laughter followed his set which included jokes about race and his personal experiences on the streets of Las Vegas.

Then the light-hearted nature of the show evaporated when participant Taylor Bigsby, also known as Bama, performed a spoken word poem titled “Look at yourself.”

“My black is beautiful. Be proud we’ve come a long way, look around, from suppression to oppression to the first black president, a blessing. I know you’re tired of me, but I have a message, stay in school get your lesson,” Bigsby recited.

Bigsby’s performance captivated the audience and evoked wild cheers and a standing ovation.

This wasn’t her first experience with spoken word poetry; before Bigsby moved to Las Vegas and began attending UNLV as a criminal justice major, she performed poetry to regular crowds in her hometown of Birmingham, Alabama.

“To be honest I wasn’t really expecting that,” Bigsby said in response to the crowd’s reaction. “When I performed back home, I performed in a setting with older people who actually went through the civil rights process, so to see young people really involved amped me up.”

BSO president Kendra Patterson said a large part of Raw Expressions efforts is to showcase black culture as a whole.

“It gives us an outlet just to represent ourselves on the campus of UNLV as a marginalized group,” she said, adding that their efforts have paid off with the organization garnering over 115 members and continuing to grow.

Despite technical difficulties at the beginning of the show, Patterson says that thanks to the commitment of the BSO executive board and its members, the event was a rousing success.