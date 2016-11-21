Students stand in solidarity with Standing Rock outside Wells Fargo

Kini Burke tends to his taro crop on the peaceful island of Molokai. The sun beams down while a lazy wind glides across the rolling hills and swaying palm trees. With mud up to his ankles and water up to his shins, he carefully harvests each plant, a farming process developed long ago by Pacific Islanders on faraway specks of land.

Hawaii provides a stark contrast to the plights of Native Americans at the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota. The two states may seem dissimilar to the naked eye, but its people face similar challenges to their native heritage.

Native Hawaiians opposed the construction of a 30-metre telescope on the summit of Mauna Kea — a site deemed sacred by Hawaiian activists — while various Native American tribes banded together to oppose the Dakota Access Pipeline, a 1,172 mile oil pipeline that will run through sites that are sacred to the people of Standing Rock.

Environmentalists and other groups came together to oppose the DAPL in front of a Wells Fargo branch on Las Vegas Boulevard on the afternoon of Nov. 15.

“If younger guys don’t see us older kupuna [elders] out here, they won’t think we’re setting a good example,” Burke said.

The protesters joined thousands across the U.S. to stand in solidarity with Standing Rock on a national day of action. UNLV student Greg Clark organized the Las Vegas event after attending a similar one in Oakland, California.

“I was hoping that on my way back to Las Vegas there would be something similar to that,” Clark said. “There wasn’t anything scheduled out here.”

Clark set up an event page on Facebook just a day before the event. The protest drew in a crowd of around 70 people of various cultural backgrounds. The Hawaiian Civic Club

Convention brought in natural rights activists that also opposed the DAPL.

“We know who we are and where we come from. Now we gotta know where we’re going,” Burke said. “Water is very important. Nobody knows when the pipeline will crack and leak.”

Native Americans, blacks, whites, Hawaiians, Hispanics, Chicanos and other ethnicities, as well as children, the elderly and everyone in between chanted “Water is life,” and “We stand with Standing Rock” at passing vehicles. Some drivers honked, others waved and several tour buses carried patrons that took snapshots of the crowd as if they were part of the Vegas spectacle.

Various drum beats created a syncopated rhythm that mingled with the shouts from the sidewalk and horns from the street. A white male attempted to chant in a Native American tongue but was asked to stop after his actions were viewed as insensitive.

Fawn Douglas, a UNLV alumnus of 2015, wielded a microphone, encouraging all passersby to take a stand against DAPL.

“This isn’t only a Native American issue!” she yelled. “This is a human rights issue!”

Douglas lamented on the “human rights violations” occurring at Standing Rock. Social media videos depict law enforcement using bean-bag rifles and tasers to disperse the peaceful protesters.

“It’s disgusting,” she said.

Douglas, a member of the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe, said that other tribal leaders have encouraged their members to bring their “prayers and respect” in place of knives and guns to the protests around the country.

As for Wells Fargo’s handling of the situation, Douglas echoed the sentiment of the other protesters gathered there: the bank should have stayed away from funding the pipeline.

A Wells Fargo branch representative said that the bank’s business had not been interrupted and that the protesters remained peacefully on the sidewalk.

One bank patron appeared confused by the shouting coming from the crowd that lined the sidewalk outside the Wells Fargo branch. He began to argue with a woman that held a #NoDAPL sign after she told him that president-elect Donald Trump had supported it.

The woman explained to the man the movement and struggles that Native Americans faced even after demonstrating peacefully for several months.

“That’s the kind of protest that makes a lot of sense,” the bank patron said.