“Sully” doesn’t quite soar

Director Clint Eastwood’s latest film, “Sully,” boasts the tagline, “The untold story behind the Miracle on the Hudson.”

The “Miracle on the Hudson” refers to the famous incident that occurred on Jan. 15, 2009.

US Airways Flight 1549 left LaGuardia Airport and was scheduled to arrive at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, but never made it. Instead, pilots Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger (Tom Hanks) and First Officer Jeffrey Skiles (Aaron Eckhart), made an emergency landing in the Hudson River after they suffered dual engine loss.

One hundred fifty-five people (passengers and crew) boarded that plane and every one of them survived.

Although the movie explores the emergency landing on two different occasions, it mostly focuses on the aftermath— specifically the investigation held by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

This investigation began because the NTSB believed that instead of landing in the Hudson, the aircraft could have returned to LaGuardia Airport. It also spotlights how Sully and Skiles deal with the emotional stress from the incident and the investigation.

“Sully” is by no means a bad film. In fact, it’s quite good, but it feels like it could have been so much better.

Had this movie been marketed as the retelling of the “Miracle on the Hudson,” it would’ve worked far better. Instead, Eastwood presents this movie as if he’s revealing unknown information (see the tagline above) when he’s really not.

The film doesn’t tell audiences anything extraordinary or meaningful that isn’t already known. Even if you aren’t familiar with the 2009 incident, it’d be far more engaging to see the actual event occur, rather than the aftermath.

At first, Sully has nightmares, but halfway through the film they stop. The first part of the movie focuses on the NTSB investigation, then becomes background noise in the middle, only to be brought back into the spotlight at the end.

Hanks, however, gives a solid performance as the titular character. He gives the character an emotional wall. Sully doesn’t open up, hides all of his emotions and doesn’t tell people about his nightmares. This is most obvious during the phone conversations with his wife, Lorraine (Laura Linney).

Every call they share feels awkward and forced. They never feel like a real couple. It never feels like Linney is a part of the movie. She doesn’t play a well-rounded character; she’s paper thin.

But that isn’t the only thing that feels “thrown in.”

The movie has moments that bring us back to Sully’s childhood, such as the time he fell in love with planes and the idea of being a pilot.

Later, we see his early days of flying military aircrafts. These sequences felt out of place and added to simply make the movie longer.

The best part of Eastwood’s new picture is when the audience gets to experience the emergency landing first-hand.

It’s extremely tense, even when you know the results of this incident. My heart pounded as the crew chanted “heads down, stay down.”

The fear truly sunk in as a man scurried to text someone that he loves them, and as another man took a stranger’s baby to brace him for impact.

The movie showed this sequence twice, and even the second time, it was effective.

Still, I wondered why it was necessary to show the scene again.

This, again, makes me believe Eastwood was reaching for material just to make the 96-minute runtime.

When examining the potential of this enticing story, even though it’s satisfying, I can’t help but feel let down.

“Sully” is a good film that could have been a great one.

3 out of 4 stars