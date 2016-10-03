Superheroes dance off at Rebel Variety Show

Batman, Hey Reb! and Wonder Woman were among some of the fictional characters portrayed during the Rebel Variety Show in Ham Hall, Sept. 29.

The talent show featured nine Greek Life superhero themed skits that rallied support for UNLV before their homecoming game against Fresno State.

“The beginning of the semester is pretty stressful and it’s just something fun to kind of celebrate UNLV,” said Jules Durham, homecoming coordinator.

Twenty-three Greek Life organizations, as well seven individual performers, participated in the event.

The Justice League skit, which featured members of Alpha Xi Delta, Sigma Alpha Mu and Nu Alpha Kappa, was the first group performance of the variety show.

“We were a little nervous going up there, but I think once you go up there it’s just fun,” said Sigma Alpha Mu member David Harris, who dressed up as the Joker. “If you don’t make it fun, you’re just dressing up.”

The plot of the Justice League skit centered around the Joker and his “Fresno State Minions” terrorizing the homecoming game.

Fortunately, the Justice League and Hey Reb! saved the day by defeating the Joker and his Fresno minions in an intense hip-hop dance-off.

There were a few instances where the show hit speed bumps.

A minute into their Guardians of the Galaxy performance, Sigma Sigma Sigma and Alpha Epsilon Pi’s backing track turned silent.

Host Tony Garcia made the awkward silence more bearable for the audience by performing a snippet of “A Whole New World,” from Disney’s Aladdin—

leading the audience in a sing-along.

The skit eventually went into full force when it queued back into Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal.”

There were also a few technical difficulties with the sound system, which went out of sync for many of the skits.

Despite these minor blunders, the show was still entertaining.

While much of the humor targeted Fresno State, some of the skits threw playful shade toward UNLV.

In The Avengers skit featuring Zeta Tau Alpha and Kappa Sigma, a performer dressed as Black Widow made the audience laugh when she complained about not being able to get Wi-Fi in the Lied Library — a problem all too familiar to UNLV students.

The caped crusaders weren’t the only performers to dance across the stage.

Romantic duo Mariella Gumabon and Franco Pariso danced to The Neighbourhood’s “Sweater Weather.”

The high school sweethearts pulled heartstrings as they tossed and twirled with each other.

Other notable parts of the competition included a UNLV trivia and a homecoming royalty showcase.

While Garcia said that he enjoyed all of the performers, four judges ultimately decided who the most talented acts were.

—

1st Place Skit: The Incredibles (Alpha Gamma Delta, Lambda Chi Alpha)

2nd Place Skit: The Avengers: (Zeta Tau Alpha, Kappa Sigma)

3rd Place Skit: Power Rangers: (Alpha Delta Pi, Alpha Psi Rho, Sigma Alpha Epsilon).

Most Spirited Rebels: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Delta Zeta, Pi Kappa Alpha, Phi Delta Theta)



Best Individual Performance: Mariella Gumabon & Franco Pariso: Performance to “Sweater Weather”

Most Creative: Ghostbusters (Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated)