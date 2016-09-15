The Beauty of UNLV

I was asked to write about why I transferred to UNLV before I started, and although I had many reasons for leaving the University of Missouri, Columbia (Mizzou), I was at a loss for reasons why I came to UNLV.

From my experience, Las Vegas was a safe place from all the drama, so I came to UNLV primarily just to get away from the racial unrest I was experiencing at my own university.

I immediately wanted to write about the safety of UNLV and the lack of unrest they really had, but my mother cautioned me.

She had attended a “Stand With Mizzou” protest here at UNLV while I was away and witnessed the distress of the UNLV students.

“They have issues and concerns that you don’t want to dismiss,” she said.

She was right. I didn’t want to dismiss anyone’s frustrations, but honestly, the “racist” things I had heard weren’t really an issue for me coming from Mizzou. I didn’t want to downplay the experience of those who had stood with us and expressed their own outrage with their own university, but for me what’s going at UNLV, wasn’t much to be upset about.

I’m not writing this to lessen others’ experiences, but to further explain my own, because today I witnessed a truly beautiful thing at UNLV.

The first obvious difference you see walking around UNLV and comparing it to Mizzou is the richness of diversity.

Mizzou was filled to the brim with Midwestern white people and the only diversity they had were Asian-international students and black students. The only reason Mizzou had that diversity was because of two programs they purposely implemented to gain it.

One program recruited international Asian students and one program recruited black students specifically from St. Louis, Kansas City, and Chicago.

Minority visibility was lacking at Mizzou.

The sight of a Muslim person was rare; I saw the same three over and over again. The sight of a Hispanic person was even rarer, I only ever saw one. I didn’t even see Asian-Americans. Native American people— I never saw them either, which was ironic because they were boasted about around the time of Thanksgiving.

Intermingling was an unexpressed no-no; all the blacks knew the blacks, all the asians knew the asians, and the whites almost never attempted any version of friendship over the superficial ‘that’s my classmate’ version.

At UNLV, this is a completely different story.

Not only do I walk around and see a whole myriad of people from different races, backgrounds, ages, etc., I see them intermingle.

It’s truly sad how amazed I am by this. It goes to show you how affected I am by my experience at Mizzou; something I would have never before noticed is now amazing to me. Beautiful, even.

Walking around my campus I have seen more Muslims than I’ve ever seen in my life. And I find myself looking around for them, at a ready to defend them, waiting for someone to say something ignorant, but no one ever does.

Coming from where I came from, these women practicing their religion would have been egregiously mistreated. Not only does no one mistreat or bother them, the relationships I’ve seen them have actually surprises me.

Getting on the elevator today, a group of white men followed me on and I instinctively was on defense, especially when the tiny muslim girl walked in and stood beside me. The ride was silent, but as I said, I waited to see the disrespect she would experience and none came.

In fact she walked off WITH the group of white men and chatted with them as if they had been friends forever and off they gallivanted to class. Honestly, I was touched and surprisingly moved to see this relationship.

I believe I have been damaged by my experience at Mizzou. I have hardened and become accusatory without even having anything to accuse someone of. I’ve become militant and defensive, looking for something or someone to blame.

But I can reclaim my innocence.

Coming back home, coming to UNLV, I am reborn into my West Coast version of self.