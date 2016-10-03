The house that Coach Menzies is building

Ending the 2015-16 season with a record of 18-15 and 8-10 in conference play, the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels are back and preparing for the upcoming season.

Returning from a trip to the Bahamas, the Rebels took the floor for their first team practice on Sept. 30 at the Mendenhall Center.

The goal of the first practice is to continue to improve.

“It’s just to get better. You guys are going to hear me say that all year long because that’s what it really comes back down to, you know?” said head coach Marvin Menzies to the media.

“I know for everybody else, expectations are low for us this year. We expect to go to the tournament, we expect to do well, we expect to win our conference. That’s just how we are,” said senior guard Uche Ofoegbu.

With 10 new scholarship players and three returning, nothing will come easy for the boys as they are all being treated the same.

“The starters are going to have to earn their spots,” Menzies said. “They’re going to tell me who’s going to start based on their play.”

When recruiting, Menzies made it clear that he did not have to do much to get guys to play for the Rebels.

“In recruitment, too many guys sell. I like to just present who we are, who our staff is, what we have to offer, and then they got to choose if this is the place that they are going to be,” he said.

It may be a roster full of young men but the level of talent is something to look out for on this roster.

“I think UNLV’s brand is no surprise to anyone. It’s a national brand,” Menzies said. “I was a little surprised at the amount of talent that was still available but not that we were able to get them.”

FR Forward Troy Baxter Jr. is one of the Rebels’ new faces. According to Menzies, he is a young, very athletic talented player that will only get better under the Rebels leadership.

The system that is set in place will determine how far the Rebels will get this season.

“This is a young team. It may take them a little time to get them to play the way we want them to play, using deflections as a measurement and different statistical things. I think at the end of the day, the crowd will be proud of our effort, and our energy, and our passion. The style of play is a result of that,” Menzies said.

As far as expectations for the the 2016-17 season, Menzies kept it simple. “I expect them to get after it. I expect them to represent the brand. We’ll demand that and hold them accountable to it.”

Regardless of how this season turns out, Menzies definitely has the best interest of the team and its future.

“I want to establish a program that I’m going to be able to be proud of when my tenure is all set and done.”

The Rebels first game is on Nov. 1 against Dakota Wesleyan at the Thomas & Mack Center.