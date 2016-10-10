The Raiders Stadium is looking pretty sketchy

By now most Las Vegas locals have heard of the flashy new football stadium we are going to build in our city. This project precedes the Oakland Raiders’ offer to relocate to Las Vegas.

Supporters of the stadium try to sell the idea that it will be a versatile venue, serving not just as the home of our new NFL team, but as a bigger and better place for UNLV football games and various public events. They also foretell that the stadium will be a blessing because of the tourism and wealth it will draw.

The reality is not so rosy.

The stadium’s construction is backed by a number of billionaires, including Las Vegas’ very own casino tycoon Sheldon Adelson. Despite its wealthy proponents, a generous part of the bill is left up to tourists and residents. A mere $750 million contribution is all that these kind rich folk are asking.

The Las Vegas Sun had a very optimistic article by “sports economists” describing the money we would be making.

Should the stadium be as attractive as some hope, we can expect to make a whopping $785.6 million a year. If that sounds too good to be true, well, it’s because it is. In fact, there is empirical evidence that it’s too good to be true.

Economic analyst Jeffrey Dorfman of Forbes dispels the myth of stadium revenue, explaining that once all of the money spent by a visiting tourist is dispersed, very little of it ends up back in the hands of the public. Certainly not enough to pay it off.

So even if the Raiders stadium created $785 million a year (a fantastical number based upon guesses), you and I are not going to see very much of it.

A research paper done by the College of the Holy Cross shows a consensus among economists (not sports economists) that public funding of stadiums is a bad idea that results in taxpayer losses. The public funding proposal usually comes with a tendency to totally exaggerate the projected profits.

Furthermore, the Heartland Institute’s research into the proposal shows that, because of the stadium agreement’s provisions, all money generated by the venue will go to its developers.

There is, however, one group of people that benefits from this: the suits. Also known as Sheldon Adelson, Steve Wynn and all their wealthy buddies. Though we aren’t going to get any real money from tourists visiting the stadium, the people who own the hotels that tourists might be staying at, certainly will. A ton of the cash will also flow right into the pockets of NFL executives.

This right here is the essence of crony capitalism. In a county that census.gov notes has a 15.6 percent poverty rate and sub-par public schooling, the people are being forced by oligarchs to cough up $750 million to fund a sports stadium.

But let us say that everything actually does work out. Let us imagine that the moguls are benevolent in their intentions and that all the economic projections are correct.

Regardless, there is no backup plan in case the Raiders decide to leave Vegas. After all, the same thing happened in St. Louis. The Rams dipped out after finessing 280 million dollars in public money for a stadium.

It does not seem that much can be done at this point. The proposal heads to the state senate on monday, and it looks sure to pass. All we can do now is hope that maybe the situation will turn out different for us.