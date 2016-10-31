From entertaining children, to scaring people at night, spooky clown sightings have occurred all over the nation, including Las Vegas. The trending hysteria on the news has made clowns appear more frequently in public.

The phenomenon became popular when hundreds of videos started spreading on social media. Dedicated Instagram accounts have been created to document the spotting of clowns.

These activities have authorities concerned about people’s safety on Halloween night.

“If anyone encounters one on campus, they should avoid the clown, walk away and call the police when they are at a safe distance. If the clown begins to follow them, they should call the police immediately,” said Paul Velez, detective and public information officer of

UNLV police services.

But what is the problem with clown encounters?

Incidents vary from state to state. In some cases, clowns were armed; in others, they would simply stare at drivers who passed by. However, chasings and attacks were reported by police and recorded by victims.

Time Magazine reported that the frenzy began in South Carolina late August after unsubstantiated reports surfaced that clowns were spotted trying to lure children into the woods. In September, KNBC Channel 3, reported a clown threat near Valley High School through social media that caused many students to miss class.

During October, UNLV Police claimed two reports of suspicious individuals dressed as clowns were seen on campus. On Oct. 6, clowns were allegedly harassing some members of the campus community.

“Our officers responded to the first incident and ordered the individuals to discontinue the activity. They then left the area, and no formal police report was taken,” said Hobreigh Fischer,

UNLV Police public information officer and manager for the office of the chief.

“In the second incident, these same individuals were reported in a different area of the campus,” Fischer said. “They left the area before our officers arrived on the scene. However, the officers did positively identify the individuals from information provided to them by witnesses.”

Although it is hard to say if these personifications are pranks or real threats, authorities suggest that individuals should refrain from encountering them.

“Of course, Halloween is known for pranks. Unfortunately, some of those pranks go too far and vandalism and damage to property occurs,” Velez said.

Since many individuals are expected to dress up for Halloween, it will be very difficult to distinguish attackers from regular people. Therefore, social media accounts have been providing information on possible attackers and places where clowns acting sinisterly have appeared with the hashtag #clownsighting.

“Officers will be on patrol as always, with a heightened sense of awareness of the kind of incidents that occur on Halloween. Special attention will be paid to the student housing areas during the nighttime and overnight hours,” Velez said.

Campus police can be reached at (702) 895-3669, and any of the numerous emergency phones located on campus can be utilized.