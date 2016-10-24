Could Trump make a comeback?

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has fallen behind in the polls since the release of the tape in which he used lewd “locker room talk.” Despite these new revelations, the GOP candidate might still have a chance.

The polls over the last two weeks have been sporadic and confusing. While many pollsters like CBS and NBC report that Hillary Clinton is leading the popular vote by roughly nine points, other outlets like the Washington Post and ABC News report a much smaller gap of merely 2 to 4 points.

As divisive as the numbers are, there’s little question that Hillary is ahead. RealClearPolitics provides a projection of how the Electoral College will distribute its votes, and Hillary leads there as well.

Several factors have contributed to Trump’s recent decline in popularity.

For starters, Hillary has been using what some political analyzers call a “rope-a-dope” strategy — waiting in a corner, blocking and evading most hits until the enemy eventually fatigues. She has been avoiding press conferences and open forums, preferring instead to set the stage in controlled settings where the flow of information is entirely hers to command.

Now, according to Media Research Center, the major news networks are spending considerably more time covering Trump’s scandals as opposed to those of his opponent. Now more than ever, allegations are being brought against the business mogul, all exhumed from a distant past. The timing is brilliant; as Election Day gets closer these new attacks will be fresh on everyone’s mind.

By exerting so much energy defending these latest allegations, Trump is only wearing himself out. He is on defense when he should be playing offense.

To restore traction, Trump needs to avoid engaging in banter regarding his current allegations. It would serve him well to take a lesson from his opponent and state that he has already addressed those matters. Such a tactic will keep the public focused on the key points that initially made him a favorite among his supporters. Additionally, he needs to drop his assertion that the election is “rigged.” These claims come across as childish.

He has to avoid commenting on minorities, women, Muslims and China.

He can talk about the practice of outsourcing jobs and offshoring businesses without mentioning China specifically. Since he made claims that the Eastern nation is “beating us” in business, China has been a hot button topic for the GOP nominee.

He has been called out for using Chinese steel in at least two of his last projects, according to The Hill, and it doesn’t help that in 2012, he famously tweeted that global warming was “created by and for the Chinese.”

He can also talk about immigration policy without referring to Mexicans as the main concern. It would help if he avoids phrases like “bad hombres,” as well as any further claims that Mexico is somehow sabotaging our nation. From the moment he joined this race, he has made himself an adversary of the Mexican populace. While he cannot take back his words, he can avoid digging that grave any deeper.

He has to cover the issues that make him sound intelligent. American voters want to hear how our next president is going to fix the economy. When it comes to finances, few have more experience than Donald Trump, whose net worth is currently estimated to be $3.7 billion, according to Forbes.

During the first and third debate he bashed the North American Free Trade Agreement and pointed out that Bill Clinton signed it into effect. He sounded passionate and intelligent in an area that was obscure to many viewers. More to his advantage — it was the one moment of the first debate where Hillary was on the defense.

Trump should revisit his stance on immigration reform, a new tax plan, the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and how he plans to defeat ISIS. These are the issues that made him popular in the past. Greater emphasis needs to be placed on these issues whenever they arise.

Lastly, Trump should definitely bring Hillary’s scandals back into the spotlight. Trump’s scandals have made him a punching bag for Hillary, so he should have no trouble returning the favor.

He needs to revisit the Benghazi scandal of Hillary’s term as Secretary of State. He needs to remind Americans of the 33,000 emails that were deleted post-subpoena. He can dredge up any number of concerns regarding the Clinton Foundation and its questionable foreign donations.

Trump needs to polish his image by avoiding sensitive subjects, pull focus back onto his original platform and further criticize Hillary’s performance in office thus far. It’s not too late for him to get back into the race.