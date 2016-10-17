Tuesday is final call for voter registration

With the final deadline for voter registration coming up on Oct. 18, USAGov has provided a voting resource for college students interested in voting in this year’s election.

USAGov has created an online resource for all information pertinent to the voting process. In order to register to vote in Nevada, you must be at least 18 years old on or before Election Day (Nov. 8), be a U.S. citizen, reside in the state and county for 30 days and for 10 days in the precinct before Election Day and, if applicable, have your rights restored if you were convicted of a felony.

Early voting is between Oct. 22 and Nov. 4 and those who choose to participate in early voting may do so at any polling location in the county you are registered in. Polling locations can be found online.

Election Day voting is on Nov. 8 and voters must vote at their designated polling place. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone waiting in line at 7 p.m. must be allowed to vote. Designated polling places can be found online.

Absentee votes may be requested through mail, fax or in person by forms made available online or by sending a written, signed dated request that includes a name, date of birth, residential and/or mailing addresses and either a driver’s license number, Nevada ID number or the last four digits of a Social Security Number. The request for an absentee ballot must be received by Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. and the completed ballot must be received by Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.

For those who are voting in state, most will not have to show an ID in order to vote. However, for those voting for the first time in the federal election, an ID may be requested in order to establish identity and residency. IDs that are acceptable to show include:

Current and photo ID that shows a physical Nevada address

Student ID with a photo

Current utility bill with name and address

Bank statement with name and address

Paycheck with name and address

Document issued by a governmental entity, including a check which indicates a name and address

Voter registration cards cannot be used as a form of ID.